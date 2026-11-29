Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 63-0 win vs. Georgia Tech

It’s the biggest beating Georgia has ever put on Georgia Tech and a fitting send off for the No. 1 team in the nation of the SEC Championship Game.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from the UGA bookstore with the first reaction after Georgia vs Georgia Tech. Former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship will also join us with his analysis. We will also update the injury status of UGA RB Nate Frazier.

We will also hear from our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell about the last-minute news before signing day. Plus, the best soundbites from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton.

And we let UGA fans call in and sound off on the game.

We take your calls at 678-645-DAWG (3294) or click the zoom link in the chat. DawgNation Postgame airs after every UGA game.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.