BREAKING: 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette has made his college decision

De’Nylon Morrissette was always looking for a place to call home with his college decision. He looks to have found it by staying pretty close to home. It means that Georgia has added another unique name to the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. De’Nylon Morrissette of North Cobb High School in Metro Atlanta chose to commit to the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

The 4-star prospect released his decision via his social media accounts. He had been toying with making an early decision before his official visits in June for months now. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior currently rates (247Sports Composite) as the nation’s No. 35 WR and the No. 241 overall prospect for 2022. He is also regarded by that service as the No. 22 player in Georgia for this cycle. Rivals.com lists Morrissette as the nation’s No. 25 WR for this class and at No. 235 overall nationally. Georgia really started to get into the mix with Morrissette when it picked up the commitment of 4-star QB Gunner Stockton in January. Those two have grown up playing together at selected postseason and All-American events in middle school and in the early stages of their varsity careers. They are now teammates on the well-respected “Hustle, Inc.” 7-on-7 program. “He just has that effect to the game,” Morrissette said of Stockton earlier this year. “He doesn’t really have to talk. It is just his overall presence to me that changes the whole game to me. The way he plays and competes will affect his whole team.”

Morrissette told DawgNation last month that they are close enough for Stockton to being open about where he wants to see him lined up in college. It appears that since those two go back, that Morrissette gets to hear Stockton just lay it all out there. “I’m not going to say too much but I can see that he wants to play with me a lot,” Morrissette said. “He wants me to play with him a lot.” His former Brookwood teammate, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, was also doubling those efforts. Groves-Killebrew is the longest-tenured commitment in Georgia’s top-ranked class. “Marquis has been on me ever since he committed to Georgia,” Morrissette said. “Every day. Non-stop. We go to the same school and every day I see him it is ‘Go Dawgs’ and ‘Go Dawgs’ and ‘Go Dawgs’ out of him.” Morrissette also told DawgNation that offensive coordinator Todd Monken has prioritized his skill set. Those two have had a longstanding Tuesday meeting to go over things and watch some film.

At the time, it seemed like just a matter of time before he’d choose UGA. It was. According to MaxPreps.com, he had 63 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch in Georgia High School Association Class 7A ball. That’s 91.6 receiving yards per game. Those stats were powered by monster games against Dacula (215 yards), Marietta (162 yards) and Newton (115 yards) in 2020. He tallied 33 of his 63 receptions for the season in those games alone. Check out his impressive junior tape at Brookwood High School below. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. De’Nylon Morrissette: Placing this decision in the right context

Morrissette played last fall for Brookwood High School after transferring from St. Frances Academy in Maryland. That’s the same program that sent 2021 ILB signee Jamon Dumas-Johnson to UGA. He is expected to play for North Cobb in Metro Atlanta for his senior season. He becomes the 13th commitment in the 2022 cycle for the Bulldogs. That further distances the lead for the Bulldogs as the top-ranked class in the country on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings over LSU and Ohio State, among others. With this addition, it pushes Georgia now to a 250.76 score on the 247SportsTeam Composite scale. LSU currently sits in second place with its 13 pledges and a 236.99 scale. This moment bears something worth bringing up. When Morrissette posted his commitment release announcement on his Instagram on Thursday, it drew an interesting reply. Jeremiah Alexander, a 5-star DE/LB in the 2022 cycle from Alabama, said that wherever Morrissette was going, that he was going to go, too. That will be worth watching as the 2022 Georgia class unfolds.

UGA News