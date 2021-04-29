Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is ‘rock solid’ with his UGA commitment

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles a few points from a recent conversation with 5-star DT commit Big Bear Alexander. It seems DawgNation will always be chewing their nails when it comes to Big Bear Alexander. The 5-star DT recently became the highest-rated commitment in the Georgia class for 2022 after industry rerankings.

Alexander lives in Texas, though. He committed to UGA back in February on signing day for the 2021 class. “Big Bear” also recently moved from the team he won the state championship with last fall to Brewer High School near Fort Worth. The fact he still lives in Texas is a source of worry for readers and viewers on the DawgNation platforms and message boards. Texas and Texas A&M have strong recruiters and they have impressive programs and traditions to pitch. There’s that “homegrown” aspect to staying in Texas. Toss in the fact the recruiting processes for players like Alexander are highly contested by nature. Alexander is still wanted by any championship contender in need of a future first-round pick across its defensive front. Alexander will be a constant disruptor of any blocking scheme. That said, he just won’t be conceded to Georgia by any means. DawgNation had a recent conversation with Alexander for a much larger story, but the moment called for a chance to see how that commitment feels after almost three months as a committed Bulldog. “I am still rock solid,” Alexander said. “Schools can’t even reach me.” When he was set to commit to Georgia, he got a new cell number and didn’t give that out. The schools that had been communicating with him up to that point were left with no means to reach him on a daily basis.

If a program can’t reach a prospective student-athlete via phone or text, it makes it quite hard to recruit a prospect during the pandemic. Direct messages on social media are essentially the only avenue. “Big Bear” recently visited Texas A&M for its spring game as an independent visitor. Per NCAA rules, he did not have any in-person contact with that staff. He actually spent the most memorable time of that visit chatting with former Oklahoma Sooner and long-time All-Pro OT Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers. Recruiting is a constant cycle. Most will see that current statement and feel good. For now. But those worries will linger moving forward. Especially when the campuses begin to reopen in June. It is akin to a weather report. The skies are blue and sunny now, but what about next month? In regard to that, Alexander also offered more hope for DawgNation. He’s very pleased to see how the UGA class has formed with the recent commitments from Jordan James, Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker. Those pledges helped lift UGA to the nation’s No. 1 class for 2022. “I mean we [are] loaded,” Alexander said. “I feel like this ‘22 class is going to be really special.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Twitter , Dawgnation Big Bear Alexander: Who he wants to add to the Georgia class Alexander would like to see the Bulldogs import another All-American from Texas in this class. When asked who he most wants to see Georgia add, he came up with a name that will quicken the pulse of those who follow Georgia football recruiting closer than the stock market. “Evan Stewart,” Alexander said. “He’s in Frisco. Liberty.” Liberty High receiver Evan Stewart ranks as a 5-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite for 2022. He has a MileSplit time of 10.58 seconds as a junior in the 100 meters. Stewart is also winning long jump events across Texas right now as a junior. He’s an uncommon athlete. The sort of prospect that the elite tier schools like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have been signing more of over the last five recruiting cycles than Georgia.

Stewart currently rates as the nation’s No. 3 WR and the No. 34 overall prospect for this cycle. Stewart, who also seems to be a 5-star at mastering every viral TikTok dance, has an astounding 1.7 million followers on his TikTok account. To put that into perspective, the Georgia football account tallies up a combined 1.84 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter profiles. Alexander said that Stewart sent him a message after he made his commitment. “He texted me back in February that I’m fixing to join you and I just hit him up with the eyes yesterday to say what’s up,” Alexander told DawgNation earlier this month. Stewart committed to Texas on Feb. 19 of this year, but then de-committed less than a month later. The big reason was he had yet to meet face-to-face with a college coach at any program. Ever. He naturally deemed that to be an important step in his discovery process. That 5-star playmaker from Texas currently has an official visit to UGA scheduled for the third weekend in June. What did “Big Bear” think that Stewart would bring to the Georgia class? “He’s an athlete,” Alexander said.

UGA News