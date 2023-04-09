Big commit from Elyiss Williams is another mic drop moment for Georgia football TE coach Todd Hartley

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep highlights the remarkable run of tight end recruiting under Georgia assistant Todd Hartley over the last five years in Athens. ========================================== Todd Hartley was named the tight ends coach at the University of Georgia on January 14, 2019. He returned to his alma mater after two separate stints on the football staff. The first was as an undergraduate student assistant and then he served as the Director of Player Personnel under Mark Richt in 2015.

Hartley followed Richt to Miami and came home to Athens after Shane Beamer left for Oklahoma. Then he started recruiting. And coaching and developing a whole lot of talented Bulldogs. The commitment today from 2025 5-star Elyiss Williams is the latest twirl of the bat for Hartley for the ‘Dawgs.

If we wanted to find another baseball metaphor, that 2019 hiring date began a run of Barry Bonds production. While we are watching the Masters, the mind drifts to compare it to the “Tiger Slam” during the peak years for the great Tiger Woods. It is now at the point where the names Hartley did not sign draw just as much attention. Like a mishit from John Rahm might this week. Let’s check the Hartley timeline here. We’ll include his last year recruiting tight ends for the Hurricanes and then extend it out.

This stretch run of elite TE recruiting from 2018 now into the 2025 class is staggering. Count them all up. Hartley’s recruiting run since 2018 has included: 9: TEs ranked among the nation’s top 10 prospects at their position

7: TEs ranked among the nation’s top three prospects at their position

4: 5-stars

4: TEs ranked No. 1 nationally at their position To put that feat in the proper perspective, here’s the number of times since 2020 that the nation’s top programs have signed or earned a commitment from one of the nation’s top 10 TEs. Alabama: 0

Auburn: 1

Clemson: 2

Florida: 0

Georgia: 7 (Does not include Darnell Washington)

LSU: 2

Miami: 3

Michigan: 1

Notre Dame: 4

Ohio State: 1

Oklahoma: 1

Oregon: 2

Penn State: 3

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 0

Texas A&M: 3

USC: 3

Washington: 3 That Hartley TE recruiting spree doesn’t even include the recruitment of 5-star TE Darnell Washington. While Washington played tight end exclusively at UGA, he was rated as the nation’s No. 2 ATH when he signed in the 2020 cycle. As stated earlier, there have been a few misses in that stretch with recruits that Hartley truly prioritized. Former 4-star Theo Johnson played high school ball in Canada. He chose Penn State over UGA in the 2020 cycle.