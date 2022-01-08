Jordan James: All-American RB commit discusses why he didn’t sign with UGA during the early signing period

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest for Georgia with All-American RB commit Jordan James from the All-American Bowl out in Texas. ============================================================= SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Jordan James took a well-deserved vacation after his senior season.

That’s the reason why the longtime commitment said he didn’t sign with the Bulldogs during the early period last month. There were eight Bulldogs named to the game and one other undecided target in 4-star OL Earnest Greene III. Greene III will make his college choice known today. The All-American Bowl coverage begins at 1 PM EST on NBC. James is the only unsigned Georgia commitment at the All-American Bowl this week.

“It was really because I was out of town,” James said. “I was on the water.” He said he was on an extended trip on a cruise. “That whole week I was gone,” he said. “I didn’t really have an opportunity to.”

James was one of three committed Bulldogs that did not sign during the early period. Texas 3- wide receiver Dillon Bell was one of those along with 4-star Appling County EDGE Darrius Smith. Smith, as devoted a fan of the program as any commit in recent years, has said that was because he wanted to sign together with his high school teammates in February. The plan, James said this week, is to still becomes a Bulldog. “There were a lot of schools that hit me up after that,” James said. “After I didn’t sign, it was Florida, Florida State and Notre Dame. Schools like that hit me up. Oklahoma hit me up. Auburn hit me up. Schools like that.” What is the status of his UGA commitment at this time? Is that still solid? “I am solid right now,” James said. “People keep asking me like what I am doing or if I am doing visits in January or whatever. It is up in the air. I don’t really know.” Does he plan to visit Georgia again in January?