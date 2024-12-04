ATHENS — Georgia has suffered its first de-commitment of the day, as running back Ousmane Kromah flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida State.

Kromah first committed to Georgia back in October. Auburn was also a finalist for the running back from Leesburg, Ga.

Georgia also saw Lee County standout Jeramiah McCloud stick with his decision to sign with Florida as well. There was the possibility that the Bulldogs could end the two with two players from the Lee County program. Instead, it will have none.

Georgia did sign running back Bo Walker earlier in the day, meaning the cupboard won’t be bare at running back.

The Bulldogs did sign three running backs in last year’s recruiting cycle, with Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. all making positive impacts as freshmen. Frazier is Georgia’s leading rusher on the season.

Georgia also isn’t expected to lose any running backs off of its 2024 roster. Trevor Etienne, Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson all have eligibility remaining.

As of this writing, 21 of Georgia’s 27 commitments have officially signed with the program.