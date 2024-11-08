This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 49 DL and the No. 485 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 40 DL and at No. 444 overall.

When 4-star wide receiver prospect CJ Wiley announced his commitment to Georgia football on Thursday night, eyes were opened. Fists were pumping across DawgNation.

The news release from 3-star Tennessee DL Stephon Shivers could be considered the extreme opposite of that. The 6-foot-5, 350-plus pound noseguard chose UGA back in March.

But that commitment had barely been there for months now.

Shivers made an announcement on his social media during the first week of October that he was reopening his recruitment. Yet the Shivers family said it should not be seen as a true decommitment.

That was simply a measure to gauge what else was out there in terms of his other options. At the time, the messaging that was shared with DawgNation was that Shivers would be a Bulldog as long as he was wanted in Athens.

It now makes sense to conclude that his other options won’t include the Georgia Bulldogs. Shivers shared word on his Instagram earlier this morning that he was formally decommitting from Georgia.

The 3-star had moved from Humboldt High in Tennessee for his senior year to play at a higher level of football. His team went winless during his junior year and he wanted more so he transferred to Brentwood Academy in the Nashville metro area.

The decision made by Shivers earlier today now drops Georgia down to 24 verbal commitments for the 2025 cycle. There are also now just two DL commitments for Travion Scott’s room in 5-star Elijah Griffin and 3-star California DL JJ Hanne.

The major targets for UGA now on the defensive front from the high school ranks now look like 5-star DT Justus Terry at Manchester High School, 4-star FSU commitment Kevin Wynn at Greene County and 4-star Florida commitment Jeramiah McCloud at Lee County.

There is also 3-star DL Christian Ingram to consider there on the board for the Bulldogs. Ingram exploded on the scene this year and has great size (6-6/330) for the defensive line spot. His older brother actually played basketball for the Bulldogs and he is expected to take his official visit to UGA for the Tennessee game next weekend.

When Shivers chose UGA in the spring, there was some great promise. Shivers moved extremely well for his vast size. He had scored more than 1,000 career points in his first three seasons of varsity basketball.

He also lined up at tailback during his junior year and romped for a 60-plus yard touchdown run. It appears that Florida and Vanderbilt are the new teams to watch her for Shivers after his decommitment today.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)