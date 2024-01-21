This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star DB Tae Harris at Cedartown High School in Northwest Georgia. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 CB and the No. 221 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 27 CB and the No. 231 overall recruit.

Tae Harris made a decision back in June of 2023 that signified where he was from. Harris played for the Cedartown Bulldogs. He was not only at the home of former UGA great and. NFL Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, but there was a little more.

He wore No. 27 for those Bulldogs. That wasn’t Chubb’s number when he ran wild at Cedartown, but over the years the Cedartown High coaching staff makes sure that a special player has that jersey.

Harris committed to UGA last summer and it sounded like he was all ‘Dawg.

That’s no longer the case. At least for now.

The 4-star CB prospect decided on Sunday morning to reopen his recruitment process. While the “decommitment” term applies here, the reality is that he’d opened up his recruiting process to some extent this month.

He’d taken trips to check out Georgia Tech and Florida so far this month. The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior has also picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma, UCF and USC just this month.

Harris told DawgNation this morning he had a very good reason for backing off that pledge.

“Communication was off my man,” he said. “Didn’t feel like a priority anymore.”

He took to social media to articulate his thoughts in greater detail.

“I want to thank all the UGA staff for taking their time to recruit me and seeing my talent. A special thanks to coach [Dell] McGee and coach [Will] Muschamp for visiting me often through the spring. After careful consideration and long talks with my Mom and family I would like to announce my decommitment from the University of Georgia.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)