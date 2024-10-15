This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 57 LB and at No. 535 overall.

AJ Kruah was back in Athens over the weekend. Tell a DawgNation friend.

There are a few staples of recruiting coverage we’ve picked up over the years. Call it the playbook or one of the tried-and-true staples to know when covering the all-out recruiting efforts for the national’s top college football program over the last decade.

“Follow the visits” is always a very big deal.

It is a tale older than those fax machines that will now be rendered idle on every signing day.

It seems doubly important when that recruit is committed to another school. Especially when said recruit visits the same in-state school he’s not committed to on back-to-back weekends.

Those were the circumstances this past weekend with 3-star Marietta High LB Anthony “AJ” Kruah.

The talented playmaker for the Blue Devils was expected to return back to North Carolina to get his cleats back on the ground within the program he was committed to.

He didn’t get the chance to see the Tar Heels for their fourth straight time. Georgia Tech got UNC at home this time.

Kruah wound up seeing an even better atmosphere in Athens for Mississippi State than he took in for Auburn the week prior.

He said Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumman, who is also his primary recruiter, told him to expect the home crowd to have more juice last weekend.

“Definitely wanted to get back up there,” he said. “To see that all in person. Coach Schu was like ‘That wasn’t as loud as they could get’ so I was like ‘I’m definitely going to come back’ and then Mississippi State playing them the week after that just fell right into my hands.”

Here’s something to file away: Kruah told DawgNation that his recent back-to-back might not be the last time we will see him in Athens. He’s already thinking hard about returning for the Tennessee game next month.

“Yeah, I will probably be back for Tennessee,” he said. “My Mom said she wanted to go up there.”

Kruah feels that is just the best way he can go about making sure he chooses the right college program here.

“Yeah, definitely taking it slow,” he said.

Schumann had another good meeting with Kruah on Saturday.

“Schu and I have been talking a lot,” Kruah said. “I love his personality. Love his work ethic. Love the way he talks to his players, too. He knows ball so we talk a lot about football here and there.”

Kruah was watching how Georgia’s defense operated when everything wasn’t clicking on Saturday. He was watching the coaches coach and the players adjust.

The Bulldogs had not given up that many points in Athens since falling 34-31 to Tennessee in 2016. That was the first time any opponent had cracked the 30-point mark in Athens since Kirby Smart’s first season.

“I definitely think they let up because they were up big,” Kruah said. “They took it easy because the lead was big. I mean it was Mississippi State but you can’t downgrade any opponent because anybody can beat anybody. But they got back on track. Defense tried to finish it up strong.”

What was the best part of this visit?

“The crowd definitely got louder,” he said. “The fourth quarter. The stadium was rocking. Me and my boys. I had my teammates with me. They were very excited. They were big Georgia fans, too.”

Does he now need to make sure he sees North Carolina again?

“I definitely got to go see Carolina for I think Wake Forest or NC State,” he said. “Those are the next home games.”

He said bringing his mother along will be another big piece of his process.

Did he leave UGA this time with any other questions about a potential fit?

“No not really,” he said. “They’ve answered every question for real. Academic-wise and then their play on the field and what else off the field what they could offer me.”

It sounds like his decision will come down to either Georgia or North Carolina. He will be watching closely to see what happens to the Tar Heels and their staff over the rest of the season.

When does he hope to have some finality to his college decision?

“Definitely before signing day,” he said. “That’s when the decision has to be made.”

The feeling here is that a decision will likely come sooner than the first week of December when the early signing period opens up.

Kruah said he also traveled to Auburn a couple of weeks ago for the Oklahoma game. But those two previously-mentioned schools are the only ones he is currently considering for any future visits.

