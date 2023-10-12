Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with Class of 2025 RB prospect Bo Walker.

Bo Walker.

The name just races into your brain from the middle of a box score. Doesn’t it? A running back growing up in the South with that name just screams “Playmaker” when you see him in the starting lineup.

The Cedar Grove junior also plays for one of the most respected high school programs in the state. He also plays three sports for the Saints.

He’s now going to play for the top college football program in the country. Walker, who has yet to pick up any stars or national rankings yet, shared the word via his social media this evening that he’s now a Georgia Bulldog.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder has just become the eighth commitment to Georgia’s 2025 class. He’s the second RB in the class. He joins Pennsylvania 4-star RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman in the class. Coleman committed to the Bulldogs back in July of 2022 and he currently ranks as the nation’s No. 12 RB prospect among the nation’s juniors.

It was going to be hard for the ‘Dawgs to load up with national elite talent in the 2025 class. Especially after they have now loaded up with three All-American RBs in the 2024 cycle. The likes of Nate Frazier (No. 3 RB, No. 51 overall) plus Dwight Phillips (No. 9 RB, No. 112 overall) and Chauncey Bowens (No. 12, No. 142 overall) make for one imposing trio.

Walker has been making plays for the Saints since his freshman year. He was in an understudy role behind Arkansas signee Rashod Dubinion for another state championship Cedar Grove squad. He still rolled to 420 yards and six touchdowns despite averaging a little over four carries per game.

Check out some of his junior highlights so far this year. Class 3A Cedar Grove has won four state titles in a seven-year span and it steels its roster for those long postseason runs by playing against the largest schools in the Georgia High School Association.

Check out Walker here against recent GHSA Class 7A state champion Collins Hill.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Bo Walker: What to know about the new Georgia football commitment

Walker had been trending to UGA this season. He was in Athens on Saturday for the Kentucky game and quickly decided to make his college commitment known after that trip.

He’s actually a three-sport athlete with baseball and track as his other pursuits. Walker is a centerfielder with a live arm. His ability to track the ball down in the gaps reflects his ability to be a three-down RB on Saturdays in the SEC.

That’s not the only position he plays for his Saints.

He’s lined up at EDGE for the Saints as a specialist pass rusher. He will line up in the slot or go deep as an “X” receiver yet also return punts and play all over the field.

“He just knows how to make people miss and knows how to beat people off the line,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams said. “He kind of reminds you of Rashod Dubinion to be honest with you.”

That’s a big compliment there coming from anyone connected to the Cedar Grove program.

Adams broke down what he thinks Walker will bring to back-to-back national champions when he lines up in the backfield for Georgia.

“He can do so many things,” Adams said. “He’s tough enough to run between the tackles. He’s fast enough to run outside. He has hands and his catching skills are really good where you can throw balls to him in the flats or run wheel routes with him as well. Or put him in the slot or have him run ‘whip’ routes or run seams because he can do it all.”

Adams also appreciates the kind of young person that he is. He has his silly moments and his serious moments during the school day. The school had a “throwback” day this week and Walker had fun with seeing the pictures of his head coach when he was in high school.

He poked at his coach for the long T-shirts he used to wear when he was younger.

“That’s just his good personality man and him trying to brighten people’s day,” Adams said. “I really think this kid is going to be really great, man. A lot of kids nowadays just do it off of talent. Bo actually loves football and he loves to compete, man. I think he’s going to be real successful at the next level.”

According to Adams, his mother and grandmother helped instill a strong sense of self-motivation in the newest member of “RBU” in Athens.

Chalk this up as a win for Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee. When DawgNation first started following Walker as a freshman at Cedar Grove, he stood out on the team while following future Bulldogs C.J Madden and Christen Miller while they were still in high school.

He said during his freshman year that FSU was going to be the school to beat in the long run when it came time for him to make his college decision, but the ‘Dawgs were able to keep him in-state with this commitment.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)