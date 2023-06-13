BREAKING: Elite 4-star DT Jordan Thomas has committed to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DT Jordan Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 106 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3 has him as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 15 DL and the No. 112 overall recruit this cycle. ========================================== For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs have landed a top-shelf DL prospect.

Are we all getting deja vu yet? For the second straight week, the Georgia football program has landed a D-line commitment the day after said prospect got back from their official visit. That was homegrown DL Justin Greene last week and now New Jersey resident Jordan Thomas today.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Thomas had Rutgers, Michigan and South Carolina among his official visits for this month. Not anymore. Thomas is now the 19th commitment in the No. 1 recruiting class for both the 247Sports Team Composite and On3.com. He becomes the 11th-highest-rated commitment in the 2024 class in Athens. Yes, that does mean that Georgia already has 11 commitments rated among the nation’s top 125 overall prospects in the middle of June. Thomas also joins Greene as the two DL commitments in this class with at least two or three more to come. The rising senior at Don Bosco Prep is now the seventh member of the defensive class for 2024 in Athens. He’s actually the lowest-rated defensive prospect in this class at this time. It is the middle of June and the back-to-back national champions already have seven commitments from defensive prospects that all rank among the nation’s top 110 overall prospects.

Alabama has two. Clemson has one. Florida has three. LSU has one. Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State do not have any. Tennessee has one. USC has two. To repeat, the ‘Dawgs have seven commitments from defensive prospects ranked among the nation’s top 110 overall prospects. That’s two for the DL, one LB and four for the secondary. That’s a “wow” stat in this recruiting business. DawgNation needs to give a big tip of the hat here to both Tray Scott and cornerback coach Fran Brown. Brown continues to open up inroads in the Northeast for Georgia with any player that they have high on their board. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Justin Thomas: Keep reading here for the good stuff The ‘Dawgs offered him back in May of 2022. Do you want to know why Georgia wanted Thomas?

"They like that I'm an explosive player for my weight and that I could bend," he said earlier this year. Check out his junior highlight reel below. The first rep there is really all that is necessary to validate that assessment there shared by Thomas. Thomas reads a quick screen out to the inside receiver on the play and gets on his horse to chase that skill player down before he can really get upfield. With that settled, why did Thomas want to play for Georgia? The 'Dawgs were able to fully convince him of two things while he was on his official visit. The first element here is that he saw a true connection there among the players and then between the players and the coaches. That's what he told DawgNation back in May were his two clear priorities in looking for the right school. He also said that the way Georgia developed its defensive line under coach Tray Scott stood out. "I feel Georgia is a D-line factory," he said. "They get defensive linemen into the NFL every year in the first round and I'm really close with the coaching staff. They are great people and have good personalities." Thomas will meet the requirements to graduate in December out of Don Bosco. He was one of the top targets for the Bulldogs this year across the defensive line. The other names to look for here to potentially finish out the Georgia defensive line class would be 4-star DL California DT Aydrin Breland, 4-star Texas DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and 5-star DT Justin Scott. Creekview 3-star Michai Boireau and Dublin 4-star OL/DL Nasir Johnson are also possibilities, too. Scott took his official visit to UGA on June 2. Breland is expected in this weekend and Jonah-Ajonye is expected to take his official on the weekend on June 23. The Bulldogs will field a veteran defensive line with 2020 signees Warren Brinson, Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse anchoring the front. Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, a talented signee in the 2021 class, is also expected to break out and play his best football this fall. Georgia could see all four of those guys turn into legitimate prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. That places the importance on landing talented prospects like Thomas in this cycle. He's lined up all across the front for his Don Bosco Prep defense in New Jersey