By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 OT breaks down why Georgia football sits …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Matt Zollers: Major QB target for 2025 shares why Georgia football has a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Matt Zollers. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 147 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
5-star OT Josh Petty on Georgia football: ‘This recruiting process has …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star 2025 OT Josh Petty at Fellowship Christian. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
Isaiah Gibson: Nation’s No. 2 EDGE prospect uses ‘greatness’ and ‘league …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has an offering on 4-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 LB and the No. 156 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: James Coley hit the trail recruiting hard for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep about Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. The rising senior at Westlake High in Atlanta ranks as the nation’s …
Jeff Sentell
Amarius Mims says Georgia-Alabama game ‘would have been a different …

Connor Riley
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton clears air with Georgia fans at NFL Combine

Mike Griffith
Georgia reportedly losing 2 key analysts to Georgia State

Connor Riley
Shane Beamer fires shot at James Coley after leaving South Carolina …

Connor Riley
Kamari Lassiter answers a lot of questions about his athleticism at …

Connor Riley
