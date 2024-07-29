This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the commitment news of 4-star rising junior DB Dominick Kelly. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 CB and the No. 192 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 14 CB and at No. 170 overall.

Dominick Kelly just shared a decision decision that reaffirms a few known commodities.

The first would be that while visiting season is now on a dead period, the relentless recruiting at the University of Georgia never takes a knee.

Kelly, a 4-star 2026 CB target, has just flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia football. He was just in Athens this weekend for Georgia’s annual “cookout” event.

That only adds even more juice to a recruiting rivalry between UGA and USC of late.

He also just recently transferred to IMG Academy from Robinson High in Tampa. That also goes to show that the Bulldogs know how the recruit that powerhouse boarding school program as well as anyone in the country.

The flip also shows just how good first-year cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and first-year safeties coach Travaris Robinson are on the recruiting trail right now.

Robinson and Williams were instrumental in another high-value commitment just days ago with the addition of 4-star CB Jontavius Wyman to the 2026 class.

Kelly chalks up another. He had been committed to USC since March of this year.

It a unique plot twist. It appears Kelly committed to USC on the same weekend that major UGA targets Isaiah Gibson and Justus Terry also abruptly chose USC.

Gibson has already flipped his commitment from USC to UGA this summer. It also seems like the Bulldogs are in as good a position as any program to earn Terry’s commitment. He also decommitted from the Trojans earlier this summer.

That March weekend for the Trojans isn’t looking so rosy anymore.

This decision now gives the Bulldogs three commitments in the 2026 cycle. He joins Wyman and 5-star QB commitment Jared Curtis in the crop of rising juniors that have already committed to the Dawgs.

Check out Kelly’s film below. It looks like the 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior can play all over the back end even though he’s rated as a cornerback by the two national services with composite ratings.

