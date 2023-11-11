Ole Miss
Sun, 11/12 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    Sun, 11/12 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU Tigers
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Sun, 11/12 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 11/11 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Sat, 11/11 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Tennessee Volunteers
    Sat, 11/11 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri Tigers
    Auburn Tigers
    Sat, 11/11 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dylan Raiola: 5-star Georgia football QB commit is hotter than ever in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawayne Galloway Jr: Fast-rising junior CB target is ‘stoked’ to get to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star junior CB prospect Dawayne Galloway Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 CB and the No. 179 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jaden Hamlin: 3-star junior college DL calls it an ‘honor’ to visit to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 3-star junior college DT Jaden Hamlin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 JUCO DL and the No. 12 overall JUCO prospect for 2024 on …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Travis Smith Jr: Why Georgia football continues to stand out for the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. at Westlake High in Atlanta. On3.com rates him the nation’s No. 9 WR and the No. 74 overall recruit.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jaboree Antoine: 5-star junior CB got to see how Georgia football is …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Jaboree Antoine. The Louisiana native is the nation’s …
Jeff Sentell
