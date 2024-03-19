clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Julian Lewis: His latest visit reinforced there is a good fit with Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Julian Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 9 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Next Generation: Why Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really …
This is the second installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Justin Williams enrolled in …
Jeff Sentell
NFL legacy Eugene Hilton Jr. previews a big first visit to check out …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 60 WR and the No. 433 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Priority WR target Travis Smith Jr. after spring practice visit: ‘Nobody …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR target Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 and the No. 146 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football recruiting: 2025 commits Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker are …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a story that details a competition among UGA commitments in the 2025 class that we haven’t seen or heard of …
Jeff Sentell
What makes Trevor Etienne’s fast start at Georgia even more …

Connor Riley
ESPN outlines why Gunner Stockton must make a ‘necessary jump’ for …

Connor Riley
Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith moving up NFL draft boards with strong …

Mike Griffith
Why most Georgia NFL prospects on the rise after Pro Day, adjust …

Mike Griffith
