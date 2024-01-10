This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The 2024 Under Armour All-American ranks as the nation’s No. 7 DL and No. 32 overall prospect for 2004 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 6 DL and the No. 39 overall recruit.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has racked up the miles over the last month. He’s gone from Texas to Athens to Athens to Miami to Orlando back to Atlanta and finally to Athens.

There was that incredible moment for him when he stepped onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium with the team. He was on the sidelines in a Georgia jersey on a gameday for the first time.

What was that like?

5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye signed with the Bulldogs during the early period in December. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

“It felt amazing,” he said. “Like a dream come true. Because you know it is a dream come true. I was just itching to play, you know? 63-3? I was hoping that Coach [Scott] would throw me some pads.”

He showed a lot down in Florida for the All-American Week. Joseph-Ajonye had a lot to say, but nothing as memorable as what he said after his last high school football game.

The native of Nigeria moved to the United States in 2015. He didn’t pick up football until high school. Joseph-Ajonye just turned 17 back in November and packed on some 30 to 40 pounds for his senior season.

The 5-star prospect is now in Athens after having moved there right after the All-American Game in Orlando.

Before he left the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, he was asked if he had a message for DawgNation and Georgia football fans everywhere at the start of his college career:

“Look out for the Nigerian Nightmare,” he said. “I’m going to be here for awhile.”

That’s pretty good. It wasn’t just those words that can dance across a webpage, but the way he said it. Check out the look on his face from that interview below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: What else did he have to say?

We will have an extended feature story on Jonah-Ajonye as part of our annual DawgNation “Next Generation” story series in the months to come.

Before that, check out what he had to say after his experience with the team at the Orange Bowl:

-- On the whole Orange Bowl practices and All-American Game experience: “It was very fun. There’s been a lot of adrenaline with bowl practice and whatnot. It has been a really fun experience and I’m really blessed to experience it.”

-- What was the most fun? “Getting to practice with the team.”

-- How did that go? “The first couple of days was pretty hard. I wasn’t conditioned and I just started to get used to it. It has been going pretty good. Been getting reps with the 1s and the 2s during scout and during team.”

-- Did he have a ‘Welcome to Georgia football’ moment during those bowl practices? “I didn’t really get pancaked but it was at practice and [Xavier] Truss he down blocked and I squeezed it and [Amarius] Mims he came and just [pounds his fist with his hands] hit me. I didn’t fall or anything. I was just dizzy afterward. That’s a big guy.”

-- What did he learn about his new teammate in 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV? “Ellis, he’s such a fun character. You know? He’s very funny. Nothing I expected. He’s just a goofy person that loves to have fun.”

-- What does it feel like to make that transition to college football at UGA? “It feels amazing. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. Like I’ve been saying for the past couple of months I’m ready to get to work and get better. Out there I feel like I played great only because of the [Orange] Bowl practices. That’s why I did pretty well and did my job and whatnot.

-- He has said he wanted to prove he was the No. 1 DE in the country at the Under Armour game. Did he think that practicing with the ‘Dawgs for approximately a week helped him to do that? ‘It definitely did. Coach [Tray] Scott has already taught me a lot. Mykel Williams. Zion [Logue] They’ve taught me so much already and I used it on this field and got the job done. Got a couple of stats.”

-- What does he think his role will be when he gets to Athens? Depth? Reps? What is his mindset as he moves in at UGA? “I think it is reps. Getting to play that big [defensive] end position and just doing my job.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)