This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB commitment Jadon Perlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 LB and the No. 39 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 6 LB and the No. 39 overall recruit.

A very popular question from DawgNation readers and viewers this fall has been the discussion of the status of the commitment of 4-star Buford High LB Jadon Perlotte.

Perlotte committed to UGA almost a year ago last December.

When he did, he said that it was what he always wanted. But to his credit, he did say he was going to look around and enjoy the recruiting process. He was going to take his visits.

That is just what he has done. Then came the word over the summer that he was going to follow 5-star senior teammate KJ Bolden wherever he wound up. He really wanted to keep playing with him.

When Bolden committed to FSU back in August, that added to the building suspense here.

Perlotte, who admitted he likes to mess with folks on social media, gave DawgNation a very definitive answer to his commitment status after Buford’s 50-0 first-round playoff win on Friday night.

“There isn’t anything to worry about,” Perlotte said. “I’m always going to be a ‘Dawg. I just travel around having fun. But I like to win. I want to get another back-to-back-to-back ‘ship so Go Dawgs.”

What keeps him strongly committed to the G?

“There’s high expectations from Georgia,” he said. “This is just making me better each and every day. I just keep that in the back of my head. I know that I have got a target on my back with every team I play. Just get better each and every day.”

Perlotte has been a regular in Athens this fall. Especially for almost every home game. He’s seen them a lot.

“They are doing really well,” he said. “I talk to [linebackers coach] coach [Glenn] Schumann and we sit in the meetings. I’ve played with [freshman linebacker] Raylen Wilson. He played on my 7-on-7 team. He’s young and getting in. I’ve just really been paying attention to him and learning from him. I’m already learning the playbook. Just the little things.”

Perlotte has developed a close relationship with 5-star Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola.

Georgia commits Jadon Perlotte (left) and Dylan Raiola (right) cut up this summer at a media day event prior to the 2023 season. Perlotte is a 4-star LB in the 2025 class. Raiola is a 5-star QB commit in the 2024 cycle. (jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

“I wasn’t going to let him get away but at the same time that’s my guy,” Raiola said. “He’s a class lower than me and that’s my litter brother. I’m going to do whatever it takes to keep him at Georgia. I see him and practice against him every day and I know he’s the best linebacker in his class. We need to keep him locked in and the way he plays is special.”

Raiola transferred to Buford over the summer from Arizona and those two have grown close.

“Just a sweet kid,” Perlotte said. “He’s a sweet kid. He’s a good friend. He’s probably my best friend on this team. A relationship like that is nothing you want to lose. It is something to keep.”

Raiola definitely wants to keep Perlotte committed to the G.

“Georgia doesn’t have anything to worry about,” Perlotte said. “He’s definitely not letting me get away. I told the Georgia fans not to worry about anything. I just like playing around. Going around. Traveling. I’m being a kid. You can post on Twitter on whatever you want. I’m a Georgia Bulldog and that’s where I’m going to stay.”

Perlotte said he’s constantly working on building the 2025 commitment class at Georgia.

“I feel like the 2024 and 2025 class relationships are different at Georgia,” he said. “At a lot of schools, the commits aren’t recruiting other players to come play with them. Not like we are doing. I’m constantly looking for people to come to Georgia. We’ve done got [Cedar Grove running back] Bo Walker and we’ve got a lot. We’re building a special class in 2024 and 2025.”

Who does he want to play with in the 2025 class?

“I know I’m going to get whoever I pick,” he said. “But 4-star [Thompson High Alabama safety] Anquon Fegans I’m still working on him. Then [5-star LB] Zayden Walker. I want him to play beside me. He a ‘Dawg.”

Walker is the No. 1 LB prospect in America for the junior class. What does he think about Walker? Has he seen his film?

“I’ve been watching it,” Perlotte said. “I’m going to reach out. I’m probably going to reach out to him this week. I want to play on the same field with him. He’s a special kid.”

His Buford High teammates have raved about his improvement on the field as a junior. Perlotte is playing a lot outside this year for a very stingy Class 7A defense. The Wolves have allowed fewer points per game than any other team in Georgia’s Class 7A.

