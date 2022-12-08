BREAKING: Class of 2025 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte is now a ‘Dawg
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the first DawgNation read on 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 LB and the No. 32 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Jadon Perlotte, a 5-star LB from Buford High School, committed to Georgia today.
Truth be told, he’s been committed to the Bulldogs for awhile now. He’s known. The way these things work is that sometimes those edits come out a little bit slower during the thick of transfer portal season.
First, let’s get the rankings out of the way:
- 247Sports: 4-star; Nation’s No. 5 LB; No. 33 overall prospect
- 247Sports Composite: 5-star; Nation’s No. 4 LB; No. 32 overall prospect
- On3: 4-star; Nation’s No. 3 LB; No. 35 overall prospect
- On3 Consensus: N/A
- Rivals: Nation’s No. 46 overall prospect
Let’s get a few of the other basic story establishment things out of the way. He becomes the second commitment for UGA in the 2025 class. He is the highest-rated recruit for the ‘Dawgs in that cycle. Perlotte also puts a chink into the armor a bit about the opinion that UGA has trouble recruiting Gwinett County and the Buford High School program, to be specific.
Why did he choose Georgia?
He said very passionately that UGA has always been his dream school. He wanted to commit early so he will have time to focus on his high school career and not get distracted by the many waves of the college recruiting process.
The 6-foot-4 LB also is another huge 45-pound plate on the bar of the argument that no school in the country is recruiting elite LBs right now than the University of Georgia. Perlotte is a thumper that made plays all over the field for Class 7A Buford this fall.
Here’s his highlight film for his sophomore year.
Now that the bases are covered for what almost everyone will write about Perlotte’s commitment today, let’s take you to the things you are used to reading on DawgNation.
Jadon Perlotte: Why this commitment should stick
Perlotte is a 2025 prospect. I’d expect some eyes will roll about this one. The line that his recruitment is just getting started might come up around this topic.
It is always possible, but he speaks with conviction about the verbal pledge he makes today. He just turned 16 years old and is a true class of 2025 prospect.
“I always knew I was going to score,” Perlotte said, “That’s been my dream school ever since I was little. They just do stuff differently over there. Their culture is like a family culture. Everything is about family. Forget about me. I love you.”
He lists his occupation on his Instagram page as an orthodontist. That’s because he likes to rearrange teeth on the football field.
“I like to hit people,” Perlotte said. “I’ve always been that way. That’s what my Dad has always told me. Just hit people hard. Knock teeth out.”
Jadon Perlotte: He’s had to grow up far too soon
Perlotte has had to mature beyond his years growing up. He’s dealt with two major deaths in his inner circle already while growing up.
That’s another reason why he speaks with passion about this choice.
The first would be his Aunt Tammy Rucker. Her picture is atop his Twitter account.
“That’s my Auntie,” he said. “She died by a spider bite. It was very sad. I mean I loved her. I had seen her a lot. I work for her.”
She passed away over 10 years ago.
“But it was very sad,” Perlotte said. “Who would expect to die bit a spider bite?”
When his dreams come true in football and on Sundays one day, he will be honoring her.
“I am going to be taking care of her little children,” Perlotte said. “She had three children when she passed away.”
That’s a big reason why he grinds so hard to be great. That’s just part of his why.
“Another reason is I lost one of my coaches,” he said. “That’s Coach Jake He’s coached me since I was five years old. He’s always coached me but he’s always told me to work hard. Don’t settle for anything less. I’ve always kept that in my head. I was there when he died. I was there while he was dying. Through that. Over two hours.”
Coach Jake Marsh made a tremendous impact on his life. His son, Brandon Marsh, plays in MLB with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Marsh passed away about a year ago. He was Perlotte’s youth football coach.
“There was one game and we were playing North Gwinnet and he said somebody about going to go score a touchdown,” Perlotte said. “And I was like what? I didn’t know what he said really. It was in the fourth quarter and he said ‘Go score this touchdown’ and I was like ‘I got you Coach’ and I scored.”
Marsh coached Perlotte for seven years of his youth football career.
“I was like ‘I told you I was going to score’ and that’s one thing I will always remember from him. Because he knew me very well. He was always the one at practice that was kind of me on the most trying to make me the best player I can be.”
With those bad cards dealt his way, where does he find joy?
“Definitely being with my family,” he said. “I love hunting. I love being with my Dad. Spending time with him. Definitely working out. I love going to the field.”
His older brother, Jordan, also played college ball at Wofford College.
