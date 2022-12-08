BREAKING: Class of 2025 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte is now a ‘Dawg

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the first DawgNation read on 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 LB and the No. 32 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ================================================ Jadon Perlotte, a 5-star LB from Buford High School, committed to Georgia today.

Truth be told, he’s been committed to the Bulldogs for awhile now. He’s known. The way these things work is that sometimes those edits come out a little bit slower during the thick of transfer portal season. First, let’s get the rankings out of the way: 247Sports: 4-star; Nation’s No. 5 LB; No. 33 overall prospect

247Sports Composite: 5-star; Nation’s No. 4 LB; No. 32 overall prospect

On3: 4-star; Nation’s No. 3 LB; No. 35 overall prospect

On3 Consensus: N/A

Rivals: Nation’s No. 46 overall prospect Let’s get a few of the other basic story establishment things out of the way. He becomes the second commitment for UGA in the 2025 class. He is the highest-rated recruit for the ‘Dawgs in that cycle. Perlotte also puts a chink into the armor a bit about the opinion that UGA has trouble recruiting Gwinett County and the Buford High School program, to be specific.

Why did he choose Georgia? He said very passionately that UGA has always been his dream school. He wanted to commit early so he will have time to focus on his high school career and not get distracted by the many waves of the college recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 LB also is another huge 45-pound plate on the bar of the argument that no school in the country is recruiting elite LBs right now than the University of Georgia. Perlotte is a thumper that made plays all over the field for Class 7A Buford this fall.

Here’s his highlight film for his sophomore year. Now that the bases are covered for what almost everyone will write about Perlotte’s commitment today, let’s take you to the things you are used to reading on DawgNation. Jadon Perlotte: Why this commitment should stick Perlotte is a 2025 prospect. I’d expect some eyes will roll about this one. The line that his recruitment is just getting started might come up around this topic. It is always possible, but he speaks with conviction about the verbal pledge he makes today. He just turned 16 years old and is a true class of 2025 prospect. “I always knew I was going to score,” Perlotte said, “That’s been my dream school ever since I was little. They just do stuff differently over there. Their culture is like a family culture. Everything is about family. Forget about me. I love you.”

He lists his occupation on his Instagram page as an orthodontist. That's because he likes to rearrange teeth on the football field. "I like to hit people," Perlotte said. "I've always been that way. That's what my Dad has always told me. Just hit people hard. Knock teeth out." Jadon Perlotte: He's had to grow up far too soon Perlotte has had to mature beyond his years growing up. He's dealt with two major deaths in his inner circle already while growing up. That's another reason why he speaks with passion about this choice. The first would be his Aunt Tammy Rucker. Her picture is atop his Twitter account.