Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He just saw his prospect ranking increase across all the industry composites.

The stock for Georgia Bulldog commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye continues to rise. It seems like the bigger he gets, the brighter his future gets in college football.

Joseph-Ajonye played last fall at approximately 235 pounds. He’s now up to a solid 275 now. That’s pretty good great for his 6-foot-4-plus frame and his future across the defensive line in Athens.

Not bad for a 16-year-old prospect that won’t turn 17 until November.