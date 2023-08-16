clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He just saw his prospect ranking increase across all the industry composites.

The stock for Georgia Bulldog commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye continues to rise. It seems like the bigger he gets, the brighter his future gets in college football.

Joseph-Ajonye played last fall at approximately 235 pounds. He’s now up to a solid 275 now. That’s pretty good great for his 6-foot-4-plus frame and his future across the defensive line in Athens.

Not bad for a 16-year-old prospect that won’t turn 17 until November.

It appears the major rankings services would agree with that. Ajonye just received his fifth star today in the latest recalculation of the 247Sports Composite algorithm after several preseason rankings updates from 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN.

Ajonye is now the nation’s No. 5 DL and the No. 33 overall recruit for the 2024 cycle. He committed to UGA back in July. He’s seen his overall composite ranking rise from No. 111 overall over the last three months.

That now gives the Bulldogs a quartet of 5-star recruits for the 247Sports Composite in QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1 overall), CB Ellis Robinson IV (No. 4), his Oak Ridge teammate Justin Williams (No. 13) and now Jonah-Ajonye.

Georgia and Ohio State are tied for the most 5-star commitments in the nation for this class with four.

That wasn’t the only interesting takeaway from the latest rankings resets. Check out the following talking points:

  • Georgia now has six commits among the nation’s top 50 recruits
  • Georgia still has 11 commits among the nation’s top 100 recruits
  • Georgia still has 17 commits among the nation’s top 150 recruits
  • Major Georgia DL target Aydin Breland kept his fifth star but fell to No. 35 overall
  • TE commit Jaden Reddell moves up one spot to No. 40
  • RB commit Nate Frazier moved up two spots to No. 49
  • Major Georgia LB target Chris Cole moved up two spots to No. 56
  • Undervalued WR commit Ny Carr fell four spots to No. 60
  • RB commit Dwight Phillips Jr. moved up one spot to No. 92
  • Fast-rising WR commit Nito Tuggle moved up five spots to No. 96
  • Talented DL commit Jordan Thomas gained two slots to No. 98
  • Walton High OL commit Daniel Calhoun fell 10 slots to No. 106
  • All-American DL commit Justin Greene dropped five spots to No. 111
  • Recent LB commit Kristopher Jones rose from No. 133 to No. 125
  • Priority DL target LJ McCray fell one spot nationally to No. 130
  • Elite 11 QB commit Ryan Puglisi rose 12 spots to No. 133 overall and is now the nation’s No. 9 QB prospect
  • 4-star DB target Kam Mikell fell spots to No. 138
  • Versatile OL commit Michael Uini rose one notch to No. 148
  • Massive OL commit Nyier Daniels rose two slots to No. 160
  • 4-star OL commit Marques Easley fell two positions to No. 285
  • 4-star OT commit Marcus Harrison saw his evaluation jump two spots to No. 380
  • 3-star DL commit Marquavious Johnson Jr. saw his eval rise 50 spots to No. 449 overall

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

