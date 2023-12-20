This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford High School and his final college decision on the first day of the early signing period. He’s the nation’s No. 1 safety and No. 14 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 1 safety and the No. 13 prospect for the On3 Industry Ranking.

BUFORD -- KJ Bolden made his final college decision on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. This was more than just a 5-star and the nation’s No. 1 safety choosing to play for Georgia.

It all came down to what was in the gold bag that Bolden’s father brought into the auditorium just before Wednesday afternoon.

Bolden entered the Buford football signing day celebration ceremony at the school’s pristine performing arts center as a commitment to play for Mike Norvell at Florida State.

That’s where he committed back on August 5 in another commitment ceremony in front of family and friends.

As it turns out, the drama was not done there yet.

There was enough late momentum for those who cover the Georgia Bulldogs to attend a ceremony that included old friend Dylan Raiola and former 5-star target Eddrick Houston. There had also been some intrigue about whether or not Houston might flip from Ohio State to Alabama during the 25-minute ceremony.

The biggest news to be learned was what Bolden still planned to do. Or if he had changed his mind.

The tea leaves across the internet read strongly for FSU for a while, but the process kept spinning. Was it going to be Auburn in a late push? Did the last officials to Syracuse and back to see the Seminoles mean anything?

How much of a component was NIL going to play in the decision? How much would development at a place like Georgia weigh in here late?

It was to the point with the Bolden and Houston decisions that Buford coach Bryant Appling said that he has prepared multiple slides for a few of his Wolves. He was going to get the green light to use which ones just moments before the signing celebration.

It was somewhat of a last-minute decision here for several parties.

The final decision here seems to be significant. It says several things:

It shows that the Georgia brand is still strong. Strong enough that the program’s relevance in college football and its NFL development at Bolden’s position was enough to outweigh all other factors that spur very talented football players like the Buford 5-star to make their college decisions.

The decision restores the Bulldogs to four 5-star commitments in its 2024 class. All of them are set to line up on the defensive side of the ball for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

In the days of early commitments and NIL recruitments sapping all the drama out of signing days and the early signing period, the wild world of college football recruiting can still offer up some last-minute recruiting drama.

SENTELL'S INTEL

