This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Landon Roldan at North Oconee High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 97 WR and the No. 635 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 100 WR at No. 684 overall.

Landon Roldan committed to Georgia football just a day ago. That’s what his prospect profile page will say.

The reality is he’s been committed to the Bulldogs for a lot longer than that.

The DawgNation commitment story has all the bells and whistles.

His junior highlight reel

His prospect rankings and who the Dawgs beat out 🐝 for his commitment

His impressive 2023 stats

Evaluation quotes from his head coach

A glimpse into his makeup that seeks to avoid the spotlight

But there is a moment in his recruitment that seemed ripped out of a Disney script. A good one, too. Not the ones that extended the Star Wars saga.

That’s when he and his uncle discussed the offer he finally got from James Coley, Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

His head coach at North Oconee there was there, too. That’s because Tyler Aurandt is also his mother’s brother.

It was a moment that should resonate with DawgNation.

This was more that the offer he wanted. That he always wanted.

“This was a dream come true,” Aurandt said. “When he and I sat down the other day, he said ‘This has always been a dream’ and you think back since we’ve got all these pictures when he was little and he’s in Georgia jerseys all the time. He wants to go to the DawgWalk every Saturday.”

“And now he’s like flipped the script ‘I may be on the other side of this thing now’ and ‘I have an opportunity to be a part of this program and be a part of the DawgWalk and walk out in front of 93,000 people.’ Those were the comments he made when we met on Monday.”

“I don’t know many people would have this opportunity to sit there and say you grew up a fan of a school and then you get all of this is happening where ‘If I want it to be I can go be a part of this program.’”

There are elements of the Stetson Bennett IV to Georgia story to this one. Except that Roldan will show up in Athens as a full scholarship player and not have to go the preferred walk-on route.

He always knew what he wanted. He had the two schools he felt the most comfortable with when Georgia and Georgia Tech offered him. Former UGA offensive analyst Buster Faulkner was huge here for the Yellow Jackets in this one.

Roldan felt very comfortable on The Flats.

But that wasn’t the dream. That wasn’t Georgia and fall Saturdays in Sanford Stadium.

His grandfather and great-grandfather went to UGA. So did his great-uncle. Roldan and his grandfather are very close.

“There is a strong family line of people in our family that went to UGA,” Aurandt said.

Aurandt went to Valdosta State so he could play football in college. Or he said he’d have spent his college years in Athens, too.

It is believed that Roldan will be the first player from the North Oconee program to play for UGA on scholarship. There have been others who played for the Bulldogs, but they were preferred walk-ons or walk-ons.

3-star WR Landon Roldan committed to his dream offer to play for Georgia football on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Instagram) (Instagram /Dawgnation)

