By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Eugene Hilton Jr: How the promising 2025 WR target got to bend the ear of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. The NFL legacy ranks as the nation’s No. 62 WR and the No. 438 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Julian Lewis: Why his circle feels Georgia football is a good fit and what …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Julian Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 9 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Next Generation: Why Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really …
This is the second installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Justin Williams enrolled in …
Jeff Sentell
NFL legacy Eugene Hilton Jr. previews a big first visit to check out …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 60 WR and the No. 433 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Priority WR target Travis Smith Jr. after spring practice visit: ‘Nobody …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR target Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 and the No. 146 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
