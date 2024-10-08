This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Jae Lamar. He’s not rated by any of the national services yet. That will surely change. He just picked up an offer from UGA.

Picture this: You’re a reporter who covers Georgia football and its daily non-stop recruiting efforts. There’s a lot to write about from this weekend after the Dawgs hosted a slew of recruits for what will likely be the second-biggest visit weekend of the year. (Maybe the Georgia Tech game will surprise us down the road.)

There’s Justus Terry and CJ Wiley and AJ Kurah to write about. Then there are also amazing 2026 stories like Jackson Cantwell, Bubba Frazier and Aaron Gregory.

But then you see this 👀 highlight.

That is hands-down one of the best single highlights we’ve ever seen from a high school back.

It meant hit the brakes on everything else and write a Jae Lamar story.

Georgia offered Lamar over the weekend after seeing that clip. It would be hard not to.

The young man who authored that highlight is a #DSGB running back and he has been laser-timed at 4.40 seconds in the 40.

He’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 205 pounds.

“Jae” is actually short for Ty’jaevian. There’s something about a South Georgia back that his coaching staff gives him the No. 34 jersey. Still.

The Class of 2026 breakout literally says he “hates” getting tackled. He loves the physicality of football running between the tackles and yet has the ability to break it outside on anyone.

Lamar is not just a metric standout. He’s has 58 carries for 575 yards and eight scores in six games. That’s 9.9 yards per carry.

How can it get better? Well, this young talent is still raw. He doesn’t understand angles and leverages and reading his keys yet. The 182 yards rushing (14 carries) and 77 yards receiving he just put up on Lowndes (no small feat) came in just his sixth varsity game. His. sixth. varsity. game.

What did Lamar have to say about his UGA offer? Let’s rep out a few of his quotes as quickly as he gets out to top speed in the open field.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Georgia is my dream team. I have always wanted to play at Georgia [with] the great backs that come from there. You know Todd Gurley. There’s a lot of great backs out there and I think that it fits me there.”

“Georgia has always been at the top of my list. I think they are number one right now.”

“I like Ohio State, Miami and Alabama. I mean I like a lot of schools.”

“I haven’t decided when I want to make my commitment but I feel like it will very soon. I feel like it will be very soon honestly.”

He made it up to UGA for the Tennessee Tech game earlier this year.

“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “It had great hospitality and I felt like being there made me want to be a ‘Dawg you know?”

What is he looking for in the ideal school?

“Like I said, a great atmosphere, great hospitality, a great coaching staff,” he said. “You have got to have a great coaching staff. Honestly, that’s it.”

How does Georgia football check all those boxes of what he’s looking for?

“I mean they check every single one of them,” he said. “I’d love to play for their staff. I came down there for a camp. The way that the coaches are on you. Coach Kirby [Smart]. Coach [Josh] Crawford and all the other coaches. They are on you pretty good. They push you to do your 100 percent every rep. That’s what I have learned about them being there at Georgia. It makes me want to be a Dawg.”

What did the Colquitt County coach say over the headsets about that play?

“I said ‘He’s unbelievable’ and if this doesn’t get him a Georgia and a ‘Bama and an Ohio State offer, then nothing will,” Calhoun said.

Class of 2026 Colquitt County RB Jae Lamar was just offered by UGA. He says that UGA was one of his dream schools growing up and that he could make coming close to a decision sooner than most might think. (Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

What comes next for Jae Lamar?

Lamar mentioned a few other schools in there with Georgia. But he doesn’t have an offer from Alabama, Miami or Ohio State yet. Just Georgia.

He’s also been offered by FSU, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, NC State, Ole Miss, South Florida and Virginia Tech.

Why does he play football?

“Every since I was growing up I have always wanted to play football, he said. “I told myself that I was going to be a great running back. Even like playing rec football with my buddies coming up we just all used to play football because we all loved to play coming up.”

What does he love best about the game?

“I love the contact,” he said. “I’m more of a contact-type of player.”

Colquitt knew it had a special back on its hands in Lamar. The staff has ties to Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford. They’d been sending him film of him week-by-week this season.

He was pretty humble describing “the play” where he went part-T’Challa, part-Barysnikov on that 77-yard swing pass.

“I don’t know how I did that,” he said. “I mean I was working on my balance before the game and all. When I felt that I was going down, I just kind of caught myself and took off. I honestly don’t know how I did that.”

Crawford offered him.

“Coach Crawford had called me and told me that he had been following me for the whole season and watching every game that we had played,” Lamar said. “He had watched how I had been doing the whole season and I had been better and better and he wanted to offer me there at Georgia.”

His favorite play to run is inside zone. That’s even though he can get to the corner and leave the defense playing catch-up.

“Because I like pressing the center,” he said. “I have made a lot of good plays on inside zone so I would definitely say inside zone.”

Lamar said he watches just three backs to improve his game. He’s picked out a very stout trio:

Bo Jackson

Walter Payton

Marshawn Lynch

“Those are the only three running backs I watch honestly,” he said.

Crawford said he loved that play up above he made against Lowndes.

“He sent me that thing and he sent me the 👀 emoji,” Lamar said. “He sent me that when he saw that and he sent me the eyes.”

Calhoun has been impressed by Lamar at every turn this season.

“Very just instinctual player,” he said. “Loves the game of football. Loves it. Been playing it his whole life. He plays it the way it is supposed to be played. Wide open. Physical and just doing everything he can do to score a touchdown and celebrate with his teammates. He’s a really good teammate.”

This isn’t a scatback type prospect here. He’s already right at 200 pounds with speed and knows how to use that size. My was tied consistently in the 40 this spring. He had a scattering of times and all five or six of his times were at 4.46 and lower.

“He can run,” Calhoun said. “He can run for sure. You see it on film, too. People have angles on him and he’s just leaving them. He’s a home run hitter for us.”

Check out the first six games of his high school career below.

