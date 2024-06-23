This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the perspective from 4-star QB commit Ryan Montgomery on fellow UGA commitment Talyn Taylor. Taylor ranks as the nation’s No.10 WR and the No. 71 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 9 WR and at No. 50 overall.

Let the record show that the first winning connection at UGA between 4-star QB commitment Ryan Montgomery and 4-star WR commitment Talyn Taylor didn’t come in an end zone.

The first time those two combined for a win came during their mutual official visit earlier this month.

It was after dinner and right before their Friday night photo shoot. Of course, it was a moment when the UGA staff found a way to have the boys compete with one another.

This was a game of charades. Montgomery and Taylor were paired together and came through in the clutch to seal the deal for the win for their team.

If all goes according to plan, it won’t be the last time they do something like that in Athens.

“So we’re already building up chemistry, right?” Montgomery told DawgNation out at the Elite 11.

Perhaps one of the more interesting comments out of Montgomery during the Elite 11 week came when he was asked about Taylor.

It was more than just how well their mothers hit it off over their official visit weekend.

It was more like how much damage those two will do together in the SEC.

“He’s as dynamic as they get,” Montgomery said. “Dynamic playmaker. He’s going to make my job a lot easier. I spent a lot of time with him on our OV together.”

Taylor committed to UGA back on June 11.

“He’s awesome,” Montgomery said, “I can’t wait to get to Athens and really get to work with him.”

Montgomery left Athens and that official visit with the feeling Taylor would join the class soon.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Montgomery said. “His Mom and my Mom kind of connected a lot and they were just talking about things. But I was talking to him, I could get a feel that this is going to be the place for him.”

He made sure to check out Taylor’s tape below. And he did so both before and after the visit.

What stood out to Montgomery about Taylor on tape?

“Like I said, just a dynamic playmaker,” he said. “Can go up and get the ball. Super super fast. Super quick and he’s super reliable. I think that’s the biggest thing is obviously as a quarterback you want to have trust in your guys and I know I’m going to have my full trust in him.”

Did you see Montgomery’s “Pro Day” from the Elite 11? Check it out below.

What did Montgomery think of the other big UGA recruiting news of the week?

If the DawgNation reader has been tanning and vacationing over the last week, they might have missed the big recruiting news that dropped while Montgomery was out at the Elite 11 this week.

That would be the de-commitment of 5-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson from USC on Tuesday of last week.

And then the decommitment of 5-star DL Justus Terry from USC on Wednesday of last week.

Both Gibson and Terry are seen as major priorities for the ‘Dawgs. The ‘Dawgs are also rightfully seen as major contenders for both 5-stars moving forward in their recruitments.

“I’m not going to say anything,” Montgomery said. “But they know the move. Let’s be honest. No better place to be in the country so they are going to get developed better than anywhere and definitely going to be huge to have them if they come. Super excited for that and we’re coming from that number one class.”

That was some pretty hot news this week. Hotter than even the “hot yoga” that Montgomery tried this week. Word around the event was that Montgomery liked that heat. He went to the coldest cold tub afterward and stayed in it longer than anyone else did with their sessions.

He jumped to get into the coldest tub and then went for two extra minutes in the tub after his five-minute session.

“It was the most I’ve ever sweated,” he said. “By a mile. I think our instructor said we lost seven to 10 pounds of just water weight. That’s how much we sweated.”

Think yoga. But doing it inside a really hot room.

“It was 110 degrees,” he said. “An hour-long in a room. It was tough. We took some ice baths afterward.”

It isn’t certain yet, but look for Montgomery’s next trip to Athens to be at the end of July for that annual end-of-summer BBQ and cookout in Athens.

That’s when Kirby Smart breaks out the slip-n-slide across the indoor practice facility turf.

4-star QB Ryan Montgomery was set to make his college decision on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. His choice came down to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

