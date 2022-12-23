Kirby Smart raves about several Georgia football 2023 signing class position groups

Another year, another elite signing class for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs have already signed 25 prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Eleven of them rate as top-100 overall prospects and give Georgia the No. 2 overall recruiting class. The Bulldogs went all over the country to land prospects, as Georgia went to California, Massachusetts and Florida to add to its roster. Georgia actually signed more prospects from Florida in this class than the state of Georgia. Related: Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets, live updates

The group also has a number of players that are coming in early to make an impact. Nine players are already practicing with Georgia this week and another handful of them set to join the Georgia program after the new year to go through spring drills. Understandably so, Kirby Smart is bullish on the future of the class. “I’m really fired up about this group. They are high character,” Smart said. “The one thing in the coaching business you better value now more than ever is high character, tough, hard-nosed football players that are coming here with an understanding that they’re committed to excellence in terms of classroom, competitiveness, toughness, loving football, and these guys understand that.”

Smart went deeper into his signing class, breaking down a number of position groups. The only two Smart wasn’t asked about were the defensive line and the kicker spot, as Georgia did have to wait on some of its signees to officially submit their letters of intent at the time of Smart’s press conference on Wednesday. Kirby Smart on the Quarterback position “I think it’s irrelevant in today’s day and age. The portal is full of them. There’s going to be multiple guys in every year. You want to do the best job you can to get the best quarterback you can. When you have three quarterbacks, sometimes you don’t have any. And when you have one quarterback, that’s when you have a quarterback. We’re very pleased with what we have in our quarterback room. We think we’ve got three quarterbacks that are going to be really good, so the concern wasn’t about a quarterback.

And none of the skill players made it about that because they know what we’ve signed the last really three or four years. They know what we have the potential to sign in ‘24. So it’s one of those deals that the quarterback position kind of sells it based on who your offensive coordinator is and how your offense does, and we’ve excelled in that.” Kirby Smart on running back signee Roderick Robinson “Size, speed, toughness. Really soft hands. He is your SEC-type back that can get hard yards, but is athletic enough to do some things in space. Really, to be honest, I like the guy’s character. I like the background he has. He has family from South Carolina. He has family from Georgia. He has family from Birmingham. He is attached to the state. He has really good quality toughness. He is hard to tackle. You know, football is still a game where you have to get people on the ground, and he is hard to get on the ground. He loves the game. He is very intelligent. So he excited us on tape, but even won us over more in person.” Kirby Smart on Georgia football 2023 wide receiver signees “Yeah, excited about those guys. Speed, athleticism. Been here practicing with us. Each one is different. They all probably need -- they’re going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do, but you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make you miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.” Kirby Smart on Georgia football tight end signees

Well, I don’t know. I think we’ll see that. We know what the experts say and what the stars say, but I don’t think you really know what you have technically other than what they’ve done in camp. Both those guys have been competitive. They’ve gone out and competed every chance they’ve had. Pearce was able to come back towards the end of the year and play some coming off of shoulder surgery. And then Lawson had a good year playing in a really tough division in Georgia High School football. I’m excited about both of those guys. They’re coming into a room that is extremely competitive, but they both fit that criteria themselves. So I’m excited to see what they can do for us. Kirby Smart on Georgia football offensive line signees I think when you look at us the past three or four years, I think we’ve had the second or third most O-linemen drafted, especially top round picks like we’ve been able to have with tackles going early and, you know, Ben Cleveland and a lot of the guys. So the program sells itself in terms of development. You get to go against some of the best defensive linemen, three first round defensive linemen. You get to go against those guys. We recruit as a staff, not as a position. I think Stacy has done a tremendous job this year. I think we’ve got some really talented, flexible guys that can go inside and out. That’s always what you are looking for is to get length at tackle, but guys that can go in and play guard, and I think we were able to did that in this class, and really excited about the O-line class we have coming in.