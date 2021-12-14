Social media reacts to pre-signing period fireworks with 2 Georgia football commitments

Most programs have to wait until Wednesday of the early signing period to start reeling in recruits, as that is traditionally when undecided prospects will announce and then sign the same day.

But the Georgia Bulldogs got some good news a day early. Georgia picked up two commitments on Tuesday. And to make things even sweeter, the pair were recently committed to Georgia rivals.

The Bulldogs first landed a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Chandler Smith. He was a recent Florida commitment, but the hiring of Billy Napier forced him to de-commit from the program.