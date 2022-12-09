CJ Stroud offers up first thoughts on Georgia football: ‘They have very little to no weaknesses’

NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud hadn’t gotten to know each other that well prior to Friday. That’s going to change over the course of the weekend, as the two future foes are both Heisman Trophy finalists. Bennett led the No. 1 Bulldogs, throwing for 20 touchdowns and running for another seven. Stroud is back in New York for a second-straight season, as he threw 37 touchdown passes on the year. “You know, I’ve only seen him really in passing,” Bennett said of Stroud. “But he’s very accurate, and I think one of [strengths] is just how he hits them in stride and on time so they make him beat them.”

Stroud is similarly impressed with what Bennett has done to get to this point. He's aware of Bennett's journey from walk-on to Heisman Finalist. He also knows that Bennett beat Bryce Young in the College Football Playoff last season, as the Bulldogs won the national championship.

“You can tell, every time something tough has come in his life, whatever it may be, he’s stepped up with his chin up and his chest out,” Stroud said. “You can do nothing but respect that.” As for what the two quarterbacks think of their upcoming opponents, neither has delved too far into prep for the Dec. 31 contest. It doesn’t help that both quarterbacks have been crisscrossing the country going to various award ceremonies this week. “I think it’s knowing that those boys, they’re down running for another,” Bennett said. “They’ve got a team meeting at 3, and then they’re going to run a little bit and throw a little bit. And I hate that I’m missing it. I’m going to run in here somewhere in New York, try to avoid some people — maybe have to get a treadmill.”