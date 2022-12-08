Georgia football secondary knows it has ‘a lot of work to do’ before facing Ohio State offense

For as great as Saturday was for the Georgia football program, it was not a day to remember for the Georgia secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards, the most ever by a Kirby Smart defense in a single game. Most of the damage came in the second half, after LSU inserted Garrett Nussmeier into the game. Some of it can be chalked up to the game situation — the Bulldogs carried a 35-10 lead out of halftime — but Nussmeier showed Georgia’s secondary can be had. That’s not something you want as you get ready to face one of the top passing offenses in the country in Ohio State.

"We got a lot of work to do. Definitely don't flush it," safety Chris Smith said. "But we were able to come out on top with a great team win. We got to get back to the drawing board and continue to work." Ohio State is led by Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud. The junior quarterback has thrown for 37 touchdowns to just six interceptions. It helps to have two receivers on the outside like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, as both topped 1,000 receiving yards in 12 games.

Add in that the Buckeyes hope to get back banged-up running backs Myren Williams and Treyvon Henderson in some form and the Bulldogs will have their hands full in trying to slow the No. 2 scoring offense in the country. And that’s without some of the problems Georgia ran into against LSU. As for why things went so poorly against the Tigers, Georgia defenders were quick to credit Nussmeier and the LSU wide receivers. They were able to come out and make plays. To those watching, LSU seemed to make it a point to go after both Kelee Ringo and Malaki Starks in coverage. Both players have had better days and will have to improve.