Georgia football offensive line puts Joe Moore Award snub behind them: ‘We definitely talked about it’
ATLANTA — Broderick Jones admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the decision. Stetson Bennett made a public push for it, only for those calls to be ignored.
For the second year in a row, Michigan took home the coveted Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
Georgia players and quite a few media members thought the Bulldogs were more than deserving of the award.
“Some people like the flavor of football that was super technical, super fundamental, hand placement, working together, shoulder to shoulder,” Cubelic told DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. “Whereas other people, like me, enjoy the gladiator style of football a bit more, they want to see people be bludgeoned ... that’s where I think Georgia really excelled, guys 15 or, 20 30 yards down the field tracking the football and finishing blocks.”
Despite the disappointment, Georgia has already put the result behind them. The Bulldogs have a huge matchup against Ohio State this week in the College Football Playoff. Michigan’s offensive performance against Ohio State is undoubtedly a big reason the Wolverines were able to take home the award.
Georgia knows they have a chance to go out and make a statement in this game, something the offensive line relishes.
“We have bigger goals ahead,” Jones said. “It would’ve been awesome to win the Joe Moore Award but at the end of the day it always comes down to who they pick. We can’t decide for ourselves. There’s not too much you can do about it. Once I saw it I was a little upset but at the end of the day there’s still work to do.”
Ohio State is equally eager to put the Michigan performance behind them. The Buckeyes gave up 45 points in the loss, with much of the damage coming in the second half
The Wolverines outscored Ohio State 28-3 in the fourth quarter. Georgia would love nothing more than for its offensive line to lean on the Ohio State defense until they collapse.
“They got a really athletic offense line, too,” Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer said of Georgia. “So I think they like to play their offensive line strength with how athletic they are and big upfront with a lot of stuff they do.”
One area to watch for Georgia is what happens at right tackle, as Warren McClendon left the game against LSU with a knee injury. The expectation is that McClendon will be healthy enough to start but in the event he isn’t able to finish, the Bulldogs feel good turning to sophomore Amarius Mims.
Regardless of what the Joe Moore Award decided, Georgia knows it has one of the best offensive lines in the country. Getting to face off against Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and Sawyer will be another challenge for this group.
But Georgia has pushed around the likes of LSU’s Harold Perkins, Auburn’s Derick Hall and just about every elite pass rusher in the SEC.
“I really don’t try and think about too much of the other guys we’re facing,” Jones said. “More so just trying to be the best me. When the time comes playing to the best of my ability and showcase what I can do.”
Georgia football offensive lineman Broderick Jones preview game against Ohio State
