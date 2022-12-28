Georgia football offensive line puts Joe Moore Award snub behind them: ‘We definitely talked about it’

ATLANTA — Broderick Jones admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the decision. Stetson Bennett made a public push for it, only for those calls to be ignored. For the second year in a row, Michigan took home the coveted Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line. Georgia players and quite a few media members thought the Bulldogs were more than deserving of the award.

"Some people like the flavor of football that was super technical, super fundamental, hand placement, working together, shoulder to shoulder," Cubelic told DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "Whereas other people, like me, enjoy the gladiator style of football a bit more, they want to see people be bludgeoned ... that's where I think Georgia really excelled, guys 15 or, 20 30 yards down the field tracking the football and finishing blocks." Despite the disappointment, Georgia has already put the result behind them. The Bulldogs have a huge matchup against Ohio State this week in the College Football Playoff. Michigan's offensive performance against Ohio State is undoubtedly a big reason the Wolverines were able to take home the award.