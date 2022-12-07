The special Sedrick Van Pran-Warren Ericson moment that explains Georgia football culture

This season has not gone the way Warren Ericson had planned it to. After starting 14 games last season, including the national championship, he’s been reduced to a reserve role this season and has only seen the field in 11 of 13 games. The senior offensive lineman came back to Georgia to build off of last season’s championship. That the Bulldogs have done that, going 13-0 and winning an SEC championship, something Georgia failed to do a season ago. As the Bulldogs were taking the celebration from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium back to the locker room, two players needed to move the 35-pound trophy.

That the two players were Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran, the center who in part keeps Ericson from seeing the field, should not be lost. Because as the two moved the trophy, each had a massive smile on their face. “That’s my guy. He’s been through so much,” Van Pran said. “I wish him the best. He’s my brother, man. He does so for much and I do so much for him,” Van Pran said. “That’s generally someone I have a lot of love for and want to see succeed.” Van Pran has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league, earning Second Team All-SEC honors for both the AP and Coaches selections. He’s a key reason Georgia has one of the top offenses in the country this season, leading the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.

That he recognizes the importance of Ericson and his value to the team shows just how strong Georgia's overall culture is. Culture is a big reason Georgia has found itself in this position, back in the College Football Playoff after seeing 15 players depart for the NFL draft and another 13 players transfer elsewhere.