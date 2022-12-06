Brock Bowers shares hilarious reason for enjoying SEC championship win more than national championship

ATLANTA — When you think back on some of Brock Bowers’ epic college performances, last season’s national championship game doesn’t come to mind. While he did score the final offensive touchdown for Georgia, he had just four receptions for 36 yards. Bowers was dealing with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery, which partially explains his dimmed numbers in that game. Against Alabama in the SEC championship game last season, he caught 10 passes for 139 yards. The Georgia tight end has once again had a sensational season, leading Georgia in every receiving category, earning First Team All-SEC honors and being a Mackey Award finalist.

He shined in the SEC championship game, catching a team-best six passes for 81 yards and another touchdown. And this time around, he really got to enjoy celebrating with his team. Something that didn’t happen after last season’s national championship game. “It’s a little bit nicer,” Bowers said on Saturday. “During the natty I had to get emergency drug tested right afterward. That was rough. It took like 30 minutes while everyone in the locker room was having fun.”