Stetson Bennett shares where Todd Monken has helped him improve the most: ‘I was seeing ghosts’

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett admitted he was seeing ghosts at first. Not Casper, Nearly Headless Nick or the Ghost of Christmas Past, but just expecting to see defenders in situations and them not being there. That was life before he started cooking with Todd Monken. The Georgia quarterback admitted he didn’t understand football until the two linked up starting in the 2020 season. “Maybe I’m a slow learner, but finally it did start clicking whenever he would tell me the same thing for the 20th time and look at me like I was, you know, like why do you not do what I just tell you to do,” Bennett said. “I’m your coach. And so just repetitive, just doing that. I think honestly, the most important thing that he’s done is just stay consistent.”

Bennett admitted he was nervous when he was thrust into the Arkansas game to save a flailing Georgia offense in Monken’s first game as offensive coordinator. The Georgia quarterback’s hands were shaking and Bennett told reporters he couldn’t grip the football. He has come a long way with Monken in that time. Bennett was benched later during the 2020 season, only to return and lead Georgia to a national championship last season. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, the first Georgia quarterback to ever achieve such a feat. Related: Hamilton, Biggie and Stetson Bennett living the ‘American Dream’ for Georgia football at the Heisman Trophy ceremony

“It’s a complete credit to him, and really nothing to do with me,” Monken said. “All we did was try to bury him for the couple of years he was here, and all he did was continue to fight and compete and had every reason to say, you know what, I’m gone in today’s day and age in the portal and guys leaving. He didn’t do that. He wanted to be a Georgia Bulldog, wanted to be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.” It mattered to Bennett that he find success at Georgia. His journey is unlike that of anyone in college football, something the sixth-year quarterback has learned to take pride in. The individual accolades and championships are nice, but the life experience he’s learned is what he appreciates the most about his football journey.