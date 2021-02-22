Georgia sports round-up: Women’s basketball sweeps Tennessee, baseball takes series against Evansville

The Georgia women’s basketball team did something on Sunday it had not been done since the 1984-85 season. The Lady Bulldogs swept the Tennessee Volunteers.

Powered by Gabby Connally’s 24 points, the No. 17 Bulldogs held on for a 57-55 win over the visiting No. 20 Volunteers. Georgia is now 17-4 on the season and 9-4 in SEC play. Only South Carolina and Texas A&M have better conference records at this point.

“It was emotional. That’s just Georgia-Tennessee, but even more so I would say today because of where we are in the standings, and we are down to the wire,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “We want to play well going into the tournament, and that is what showed itself for 40 minutes. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

Georgia has now won four-straight games and looks to continue to bolster its NCAA tournament resume. In last week’s bracket preview put out by the NCAA, the Bulldogs were projected to be a No. 3 seed.

The Lady Bulldogs will have another tough home contest on Thursday, as Georgia host No. 19 Kentucky. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.

Georgia baseball wins series against Evansville

After dropping Friday’s opener, the Georgia baseball team won the final three games of its series against Evansville to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs won both Saturday games, including a 6-5 contest won thanks to a walk-off single by Riley King. On Sunday, the Georgia pitching staff yielded just one hit compared to 10 walks as the Bulldogs came away with a 4-1 victory.

Freshman Hank Barden got the win on Sunday for the Bulldogs. Over the course of the four-game series, He was one of eight freshman pitchers Georgia used over the weekend.

“That’s what we just talked about in right field after the game,” head coach Scott Stricklin said after Sunday’s win. “If we didn’t have five guys out, then at least five of those freshmen probably aren’t pitching this weekend. I think we had eight freshmen that pitched, so all those guys got an opportunity because the opportunity was there. They took advantage of it.”

Time for some Diamond Dawgs!!! Let’s Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/3EkHPGVw95 — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) February 21, 2021

Georgia is next in action on Wednesday as it visits Georgia State for a mid-week game. The Bulldogs return to Foley Field on Friday for a four-game series against Gardner-Webb.

Georgia women’s swimming and diving team places third at SEC championships

The University of Georgia hosted the women’s swimming and diving championships this past weekend. Kentucky took home first place, with Florida finishing in second and Georgia coming in third as a team.

The top individual performer for Georgia was sophomore Zoie Hartman, who set the school record in the 200m breaststroke. Hartman medaled in six events, including winning gold in 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 medaly relay.

Junior Dakota Luther also successfully defender her conference title by setting the SEC record in the 200 butterfly. Her time of 1:52.04 was the fastest time in the nation this year.

The men’s swimming and diving team will compete in the men’s SEC championships this coming weekend, which will be held in Columbia, Mo.

