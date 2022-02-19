Georgia basketball can’t keep up with Ole Miss in second half, loses 85-68

Georgia basketball held its own in the first half, but could not keep pace with an explosive offensive performance from Ole Miss in an 85-68 loss Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) shot 33 of 59 from the field and had just 7 turnovers. The Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12) finished 24-of-50 shooting with 13 turnovers. Braelen Bridges led UGA with 17 points while dishing out 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Ole Miss was also without its top three scorers in Jarkel Joiner, Daeshun Ruffin, and Matthew Murrell. Murrell and Joiner, who lead the team in scoring in SEC play, were sidelined with flu-like symptoms. Ruffin suffered a season-ending injury on Feb. 3. Austin Crowley, Tye Fagan, and Jaemyn Brakefield stepped up in their extended duties. Fagan, a former Bulldog, led the team with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Georgia nabbed its first lead of the game on a Noah Baumann four-point play at the 6:30 mark of the first half. The two squads traded blows throughout the first half, but a scoring drought from the 2:21 mark to halftime left the Bulldogs behind the Rebels.

Brakefield buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Ole Miss ahead 42-38 at the break. Georgia turned the ball over nine times in the first half. Ole Miss turned it over twice. UGA trailed the Rebels closely until an Ole Miss 13-4 run from the 8:58 mark to the 5:57 mark gave Ole Miss a 15-point lead, its largest of the day to that point. Fagan capped the run with a 3-pointer.