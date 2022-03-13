Georgia basketball to reportedly hire Florida head coach Mike White

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks made a big-time hire to replace Tom Crean, as Georgia will reportedly hire Mike White as the program’s next coach. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report the news. Georgia has yet to confirm the hire.

Georgia parted ways with Tom Crean on Thursday after four seasons. The Bulldogs went 6-26 this past season and 1-17 in SEC play. White had been the head coach at Florida for the past seven seasons, making the NCAA tournament four times.

“Our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports,” Brooks said in a statement after Georgia parted ways with Crean. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”