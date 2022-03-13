Georgia basketball to reportedly hire Florida head coach Mike White
Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks made a big-time hire to replace Tom Crean, as Georgia will reportedly hire Mike White as the program’s next coach. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report the news. Georgia has yet to confirm the hire.
Georgia parted ways with Tom Crean on Thursday after four seasons. The Bulldogs went 6-26 this past season and 1-17 in SEC play. White had been the head coach at Florida for the past seven seasons, making the NCAA tournament four times.
“Our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports,” Brooks said in a statement after Georgia parted ways with Crean. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Related: Georgia basketball parts ways with coach Tom Crean after four seasons
Florida went 19-13 this past season and was expected to miss the NCAA tournament this season, with the tournament teams being announced on Sunday. White compiled a record of 142-88 in his time at Florida. Prior to coaching at Florida, he was the head coach of Louisiana Tech.
White’s best season came in 2016-17, when Florida made it to the Elite Eight. The Gators had won at least one NCAA tournament game every season the Gators made it under White. Florida beat Georgia twice this season, winning 72-63 in Gainesville, Fla., and 84-72 in Athens, Ga.
Georgia has not made the NCAA tournament since the 2014-15 season and has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2002. Under Crean, Georgia went 47-75.
Four SEC jobs have now come open this offseason, as LSU, Missouri and now Florida do not have coaches. Other Power 5 openings include Louisville, Maryland and Kansas State are open.
More Georgia sports stories from around DawgNation
- LOOK: Georgia football players share eye-popping spring break workouts on social media
- ESPN eager to see early impact made by Georgia football freshmen Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr.
- Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the most intriguing player at each Georgia football position group
- Former UGA great provides update on Arik Gilbert’s status on DawgNation Daily
- Georgia basketball recruiting: The next coach will have to fare much better in this one area
- Jonas Hayes, Dennis Gates among possible candidates for Georgia basketball coach opening
- Georgia football podcast: 2 of UGA’s top recruits ready to step in for departed stars
- Georgia basketball parts ways with coach Tom Crean after four seasons