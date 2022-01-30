Georgia basketball outshot from 3-point land, loses 85-77 to Vanderbilt

Georgia basketball was simply outshot from behind the 3-point line in its 85-77 loss to Vanderbilt Saturday. The Commodores (11-9, 3-5) shot 12 of 23 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7) finished 4-of-16 from deep at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn. The win swept the season series for Vanderbilt after it downed Georgia 73-66 two weeks ago.

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldog attack with 15 points before leaving the game with an apparent face injury at the 14:51 mark of the second half. Oquendo took an inadvertent elbow to the face and never returned to action. Braelen Bridges took over for UGA in the paint after that, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half. The UIC transfer also grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 3 assists in the loss. Scotty Pippen Jr. headed the Commodore offense to the tune of 23 points, a season-high 9 assists and a rebound.

Georgia indebted itself early to the Commodores, who jumped out to a swift 16-6 lead at the 14:48 mark. The Bulldogs kept pace with Vanderbilt from there but could not slow it down in the first half. The Commodores was 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. UGA finished just 1 of 8. A Tyrin Lawrence 3-pointer at the buzzer put Vanderbilt ahead 46-36 at halftime.