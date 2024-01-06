ATHENS -- Georgia men’s basketball hasn’t made believers out of everyone, but even the most cynical of fans need to start paying attention.

These Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) have proven to have some bite in their game, bouncing into the SEC portion of the schedule with a road win for the first time in seven years.

The Bulldogs beat Missouri by a 75-68 count on Saturday afternoon, withstanding a furious home court rally to win their ninth-straight game of the season.

That’s right, a nine-game Georgia basketball winning streak, the longest since the 2010-11 season, when those Bulldogs went 21-12 and made the NCAA tourney in Mark Fox’s second season in Athens.

Of course, it’s going to take more convincing before a portion of the Georgia fanbase gets on board with Mike White in his second season. History is such that men’s basketball success at UGA has always been met with a degree of skepticism.

But Saturday’s win in the “Show-Me” State was a significant step for the Georgia program, especially when one considers last year’s team was just 1-10 on the road.

“It’s a ‘real recognize real’ weekend,” said Ron Slay, a former Tennessee basketball star now with the SEC Network. “You’ve got to go on the road in the SEC and see exactly who some of these teams are.”

Slay pointed to issues White and Georgia have had finishing games in past years. But on Saturday, these Bulldogs hit clutch shots and came up with big stops down the stretch in Missouri.

That wasn’t supposed to happen.

Missouri was a 4 1/2-point favorite, and these Bulldogs — even with wins over ACC teams Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Florida State this season — ranked only 79th in the KenPom computer rankings.

But there was Georgia, dominating a basketball school like Missouri on the road in the SEC Network afternoon game.

How about Russel Tchewa?

The Bulldogs 7-foot transfer from South Florida came up with his first Georgia double-double, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds.

How about Silas Demary Jr.?

Get to know this freshman’s name. Demary had 10 points and six rebounds but may have hit the biggest shot in the game, calmly draining a 3-pointer with 3:31 left as Georgia extended a one-point lead to runaway with the win.

UGA veteran Justin Hill hit a 3-pointer the previous possession to ignite the 9-0 run.

Such things are expected from the 22-year-old Hill, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the 68-66 road win against a full-strength Florida State (no basketball opt-outs) earlier this season.

“If we don’t come out on top in Tallahassee, I’m not sure we win this game,” White said. “It’s how you respond to runs, mentally, emotionally.”

Missouri erased a 17-point Georgia lead on Saturday, only to see the Bulldogs hold firm down the stretch, something the program has seemingly struggled to do throughout its history.

Georgia basketball is in the midst of a makeover in Year Two under White.

It’s a big ask and a heavy lift, but the Bulldogs are intent on becoming relevant in a program that has one just one SEC regular-season championship in 90 years — 34 years ago under Hugh Durham.

First things first, Georgia looks to get back into the postseason beyond the SEC tournament, which it last won in 2008.

Saturday’s SEC season-opening win was a big step; the last UGA team to match that feat found its way into 2017 NIT tourney.

To be clear, White and these basketball Bulldogs are aiming higher, in search of what would be Georgia’s first NCAA tournament bid in nine years.

The right kind of players are being brought into the program and the work is being put in.

“We just translate what we did in practice the last two weeks to the game,” Tchewa said. “We’ve been going hard, and we’ve had really good practices.”

Some might have snickered when White was talking in the preseason about growing this team into an NCAA tournament participant this season.

Some probably still are, March Madness is a long ways off, and there will be a lot of distractions between now and then as other teams continue to get better each week.

But with nine wins in a row entering into a 9 p.m. Wednesday home court showdown with Arkansas, there’s a buzz.

The Bulldogs, building off their European excursion last summer and a No. 15 signing class, have proven they can pack a punch in more than one way.

“We’re a team that can be very different with our attack,” said White, known for his flexible substitution patterns, “based on who is out there on the court.”

There will be an angry Arkansas team on the court in Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday, the Hogs coming off a home slaughter at the hands of future College Basketball Hall of Famer Bruce Pearl and his Auburn team on Saturday.

This Razorbacks team has the sort of talent to turn things around quickly, having been picked to finish third in the league.

Certainly, Arkansas fans penciled in a “W” at Georgia when the schedule came out, their program having won three in a row over UGA and six of the last seven.

But these Bulldogs might just present more of a challenge than Arkansas is planning on. Wednesday night will be worth watching.