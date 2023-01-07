Georgia basketball comeback attempt falls short in 82-75 loss at Florida

Georgia basketball’s offense started clicking late, but could not complete the comeback in its first SEC road test. The Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 SEC) cut its deficit to three points, but never took a second half lead in an 82-75 loss to Florida on Saturday at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fl.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Georgia coach Mike White, who coached the Gators (8-7, 1-2) for six seasons before departing for Athens in March of 2022. White will have to wait until Feb. 28 for another crack at his former team when it travels to Athens. Terry Roberts logged his second straight performance with over 20 points. Roberts, who tie dhis career-high with 26 against Auburn on Wednesday, tallied 25 against Florida with 4 assists, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals. The Bulldogs struggled to slow a physical Gator attack that notched 42 points in the paint. Florida was 30-of-61 from the field, while Georgia made just 26 of its 68 attempts. The Bulldog offense, which typically thrives inside, scored just 26 points in the paint. Standing at 6-11, Florida center Colin Castleton headed a Florida defense that produced 9 blocks. Georgia dominated the first 10 minutes of the game before falling cold at the midpoint of the first half. Florida regained the lead late in the first half, taking a 39-34 advantage into the locker rooms.

A Roberts layup at the 16:54 mark of the first half sparked a 19-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a commanding 23-10 lead with 10:32 remaining. UGA shot 7-for-12 from the floor during the run. Florida was 0-for-6 shooting with 5 turnovers. That was when the Gators bit back, outscoring Georgia 29-11 the rest of the way. Unable to attack the paint, the Bulldogs made just three field goals during Florida’s run. UGA, which has not beat Florida since 2019, has now lost seven straight to its bitter rival. Georgia will try to improve to 10-0 at home with a win over Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

UGA News