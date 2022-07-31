Dan Lanning keeping quiet on Oregon quarterback position ahead of opener against Georgia

Dan Lanning seems to have taken quite a few plays from the Kirby Smart playbook, as the former Georgia defensive coordinator is now running the Oregon program. The two sides will meet to open the season in Atlanta on Sept. 3. Lanning has a quarterback battle on his hands as he takes over in Eugene, Ore. Lanning has been cryptic about the position, not yet naming a starter. Something Smart has often been in the past on the most scrutinized position in sports.

“Yeah, I’m really excited,” Lanning said at PAC-12 media days. “Just at the end of the day you want to know you have quarterbacks in your program you think you can win with. I think we have multiple guys that can do that, with Bo (Nix), Ty (Thompson) and Jay (Butterfield), have all been extreme competitors.” The Ducks have three options to pick from. He inherited Thompson and Butterfield from the previous staff. Thompson, a former 5-star recruit, completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 87 yards last season, tossing two touchdowns and an interception. Butterfield had just three pass attempts, completing two of them. Nix is the much more known entity, one the Bulldogs are quite familiar with. The former Auburn quarterback transferred to Oregon this offseason after an up-and-down career with the Tigers. Nix threw 11 touchdowns to 3 interceptions in 10 games in 2021, but his season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Nix has started three games against the Bulldogs, with Georgia winning all three.

But Nix’s legs have created problems for the Georgia defense, as he has been able to escape countless pressures. The Ducks bring back a veteran offensive line, and Nix will be working with a familiar face in offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was his offensive coordinator at Auburn as a freshman. Nix’s offensive coordinator last season is actually on Georgia’s staff, as Mike Bobo is now an offensive analyst for Georgia. The three quarterbacks will battle it out in camp to see which one draws the unenviable task of opening up against the Bulldogs.