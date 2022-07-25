Kirby Smart on Georgia football-Oregon opener: ‘That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet’

As it stands right now, the Georgia-Oregon game is set to be a matchup between an SEC program and a PAC-12 foe. But given how the Oregon program was built in recent years under now Miami coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks have one of the more physical teams in the country along the trenches. Add in former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is now in charge of the program as a first-year head coach, and sprinkle in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at quarterback and you get a matchup that will look a lot like something you might see on an October Saturday.

“I get to open against Oregon, go against a longtime friend, a guy that meant so much in our program in Dan Lanning,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at SEC media days. “We open against Oregon right here in Atlanta. We’re excited for that opportunity. We get a chance to represent the SEC right off the jump.” Lanning worked for Smart for four seasons, with the last three coming as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. In that time, Lanning was twice a Broyles Award Finalist, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Georgia replaced Lanning by naming Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. But the Georgia defensive play caller won’t be the only position in the Georgia organization that features a new face. With so many key members of the 2021 Georgia defense off in the NFL, Georgia’s defense figures to look quite different.

Of course, Georgia is still oozing with talent. The Bulldogs had three defenders named Preseason First Team All-SEC in defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Related: Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams Add in scores of former blue-chippers such as Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr. and Daylen Everette and the Bulldogs have the talent to be a great defense once again.