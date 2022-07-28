If Georgia football offensive line is going to take the next step, it will be led by center Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia’s offensive line has a lot of potential. Sedrick Van Pran knows this, as he practically embodies it. The New Orleans native was a highly coveted offensive line prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Even after Sam Pittman departed for Arkansas, Van Pran still ended up signing with Georgia. After redshirting as a freshman, he went on to start all 15 games at center for Georgia in their championship season. Related: Impact of Sam Pittman on Georgia football program still obvious after SEC media days

Now Van Pran returns for his second year as a starter. He notes how much more comfortable he feels entering this season, as well as how strong his rapport is with Stetson Bennett. But the redshirt sophomore knows he can’t get comfortable at this point. Not when he’s now the obvious leader on Georgia’s offensive line. “My biggest thing is can I lead my guys if I’m being honest,” Van Pran said. “Just making sure I put everyone in a good position around me to win, to excel in their position. I’m really not focused on myself.”

Van Pran and junior Warren McClendon started every game last season for the Bulldogs. Throw in senior Warren Ericson and you have a very strong base of players with experience. It’s when you sprinkle in some of the upside with younger players does this offensive line really show potential. Broderick Jones started four games for Georgia last season and played a vital role in the National Championship game. He is poised to man the left tackle spot for the Bulldogs. Georgia also has two openings at the guard positions. That’s due to Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer both departing for the NFL. Ericson is the most known entity at those positions, but players such as Xavier Truss, Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge are battling to fill those voids at guard.