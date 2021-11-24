College Football Playoff rankings Week 13: Georgia football still on top but Ohio State makes its move
Georgia continues to be the top team in the land, with this week’s set of College Football Playoff rankings keeping the Bulldogs in the top spot.
The Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in each of the four rankings so far, as Georgia continues to win. It is the only unbeaten Power 5 program in college football entering the final week of the regular season.
“People tried to make it a distraction and the media and the questions any stuff, it’s just kind of gone away,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on playing with the No. 1 ranking. “That I know of, it hasn’t affected anything because our guys have managed it. They’ve practiced hard. They’ve been physical. They’ve locked into the opponent. To be honest with you, I haven’t even thought about it since the questions y’all asked several weeks ago.”
Below Georgia, there was some major movement. Ohio State jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 thanks to the 56-7 win over Michigan State. The Buckeyes will have another big game this weekend as they take on No. 5 Michigan, another opportunity to show they belong in the playoff.
Alabama slips to No. 3 after its narrow win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Cincinnati moves up to No. 4 now after the loss by Oregon against Utah this past weekend.
This is the first time a Group of 5 team has ever ranked in the top 4 at any point in the season.
The top three teams all play in major rivalry games this weekend, though the opponents aren’t as good as Michigan in the case of Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide visit a reeling Auburn team that has lost three straight games. Georgia is also on the road this week, though it takes on a Georgia Tech team that lost 55-0 last week to No. 6 Notre Dame.
The losses by Oregon and Michigan State eliminate two possible playoff contenders from the mix. The winner of Oklahoma-Oklahoma State is the only team that might be capable of cracking into the top four of those teams not mentioned above.
Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff on ABC. To see the full Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings, see below.
College Football Playoff rankings Week 13:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Iowa
- Pitt
- Wake Forest
- Utah
- NC State
- San Diego State
- UTSA
- Clemson
- Houston
- Arkansas
