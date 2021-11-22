Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 13 game
Georgia football starts practice on Monday ahead of its game against Georgia Tech. Below you can find live updates, practice news and the latest injury report for Georgia’s Week 13 game against the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia is 11-0 and coming off a 56-7 win over Charleston Southern. These two teams did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should make this edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate all the more interesting.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Live updates
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at 12 p.m. ET, with players set to speak after.
Before Georgia fully turns its attention to Alabama and the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs have one last bit of business to attend to in the regular season. The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta to take on in-state rival Georgia Tech.
The two sides did not meet last season due to scheduling constraints caused by COVID-19. Prior to that, the two sides had played each other in every season dating back to 1924.
While Georgia enters the matchup with the No. 1 ranking and an unbeaten record, Georgia Tech is still struggling under third-year coach Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 this season and coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame. The last time these two teams met back in 2019 produced a similar score, with the Bulldogs winning 52-7.
Saturday will be the first of two straight games in Atlanta for Georgia, as it locked itself into the SEC championship game the following weekend against No. 2 Alabama. That game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium
But don’t expect Georgia to take this Georgia Tech team lightly, as Smart trusts the veterans on this team to get his players fired up for the in-state rivalry contest.
“I think our leaders will do that, I really do. I think they’ll respond,” Smart said. “They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in. It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right.
“We got a lot of kids from the metro Atlanta area, they got an opportunity to go play in front of their home and their families, all those folks. It’s one of those hotbeds of recruiting for us so I know they’ll be fired up for the opportunity.”
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Injury report
Dominick Blaylock (probable, knee/flu), Kendall Milton (questionable, knee), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Nolan Smith (questionable, elbow), Chris Smith (questionable, knee), George Pickens (doubtful, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Game time
Georgia football will play Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: TV network
Georgia football will take on Georgia Tech on ABC.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football winners losers entering Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate week
- Georgia stock report: Brock Bowers solid gold season continues
- 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary commits to Georgia
- Georgia football opens as jumbo favorite over Georgia Tech
- Florida football parts ways with Dan Mullen after loss to Missouri
- Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 13: Georgia football remains on top heading into final regular season week
- College Football Playoff debate, Jordan Davis dominate social media chatter after Georgia football win
- Dominick Blaylock makes his return as George Pickens looms for Georgia football
- Georgia football report card: Bulldogs run game and return game on display in blowout win
- Georgia football injury report: 3 defensive starters miss 56-7 blowout win
UGA News
- Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 13 game
- Florida fallout: 3 ways Dan Mullen firing affects Georgia football, 3 quick candidates for the Gators
- Georgia football winners losers entering Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate week
- Florida football parts ways with Dan Mullen after loss to Missouri
- AP Poll Top 25 rankings: New top 5, but Georgia football remains on top