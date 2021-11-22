Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 13 game

Georgia is 11-0 and coming off a 56-7 win over Charleston Southern. These two teams did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should make this edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate all the more interesting.

Georgia football starts practice on Monday ahead of its game against Georgia Tech. Below you can find live updates, practice news and the latest injury report for Georgia’s Week 13 game against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at 12 p.m. ET, with players set to speak after.

Before Georgia fully turns its attention to Alabama and the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs have one last bit of business to attend to in the regular season. The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta to take on in-state rival Georgia Tech.

The two sides did not meet last season due to scheduling constraints caused by COVID-19. Prior to that, the two sides had played each other in every season dating back to 1924.

While Georgia enters the matchup with the No. 1 ranking and an unbeaten record, Georgia Tech is still struggling under third-year coach Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 this season and coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame. The last time these two teams met back in 2019 produced a similar score, with the Bulldogs winning 52-7.

Saturday will be the first of two straight games in Atlanta for Georgia, as it locked itself into the SEC championship game the following weekend against No. 2 Alabama. That game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium

But don’t expect Georgia to take this Georgia Tech team lightly, as Smart trusts the veterans on this team to get his players fired up for the in-state rivalry contest.