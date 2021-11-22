Georgia football winners losers entering Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate week
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.
Georgia football winners and losers following senior day win
Winner: Robert Beal
Jordan Davis wasn’t the only Georgia senior who had a special day on Saturday. The win over Charleston Southern will likely be memorable for a number of players, and not just the stars who were playing their final home game.
Consider Beal, who made his first career start on Saturday. He did so for Nolan Smith who had a noticeable brace on his elbow after he left the Tennessee game. Yet Beal showed he was more than capable of holding things down on Saturday, notching a sack on Saturday. It was the second straight game with a sack for the senior.
Saturday also happened to be the first time Beal’s mother was able to watch him play in person. She has been dealing with injuries stemming from a car accident.
“It meant a lot,” Beal said. “Got a sack in my first start. It’s just a good feeling.”
He arrived at Georgia as a 4-star recruit, but given all the talent in the Georgia outside linebacker, it’s understandable as to why Beal had to wait to make an impact.
He’s now got 3.5 sacks for Georgia this season, stepping up after the suspension of Adam Anderson. As the Bulldogs enter a pivotal stretch, Beal will be counted on to be a key contributor for the Bulldogs.
So far, he looks to be up to the task.
“Just waiting on my name to be called and executing when it’s time to go out on the field,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “That’s basically all it is.”
Loser: Dan Mullen
The Mullen era came to a stretching halt following the 24-23 loss to Missouri. Any time an opposing coach trolls you in the post-game press conference with a lightsaber, there’s not much more you can do.
Florida fired its head coach after compiling a 34-15 record. But the wheels had come all the way off for Mullen, as the Gators were a woeful 2-9 in their last 11 games against Power 5 opponents. The only SEC team with fewer wins this season was Vanderbilt.
Add in Mullen’s poor recruiting run — the Gators entered the weekend with the No. 23 recruiting class — and it became had to justify keeping him as the coach to rebuild the Gators.