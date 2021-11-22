Georgia football winners losers entering Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate week

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following senior day win Winner: Robert Beal Jordan Davis wasn’t the only Georgia senior who had a special day on Saturday. The win over Charleston Southern will likely be memorable for a number of players, and not just the stars who were playing their final home game.

Consider Beal, who made his first career start on Saturday. He did so for Nolan Smith who had a noticeable brace on his elbow after he left the Tennessee game. Yet Beal showed he was more than capable of holding things down on Saturday, notching a sack on Saturday. It was the second straight game with a sack for the senior. Saturday also happened to be the first time Beal’s mother was able to watch him play in person. She has been dealing with injuries stemming from a car accident. “It meant a lot,” Beal said. “Got a sack in my first start. It’s just a good feeling.”

He arrived at Georgia as a 4-star recruit, but given all the talent in the Georgia outside linebacker, it’s understandable as to why Beal had to wait to make an impact. He’s now got 3.5 sacks for Georgia this season, stepping up after the suspension of Adam Anderson. As the Bulldogs enter a pivotal stretch, Beal will be counted on to be a key contributor for the Bulldogs. So far, he looks to be up to the task.