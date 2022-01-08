‘He does that better than anybody:’ Georgia defense, Bryce Young share mutual respect ahead of 2022 National Championship Game

Kliff Kingsbury had a rather large presence on Saturday’s media day ahead of the 2022 National Championship Game. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young recounted a story about how the current Arizona Cardinals coach was the first college coach to offer Young a scholarship when Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech. Young was in eighth grade at the time. Now he’s prepping to lead the Crimson Tide to another national title after a Heisman Trophy-winning season. But the Georgia defense also brought up Kingsbury and his current quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray.

That is who the Georgia defense compared Young to on Saturday. “He’s slippery. And I forgot, we were watching, I think ‘Hard Knocks’ with the Colts, and they were talking about the gingerbread man and how Kyler Murray was running around like a gingerbread man,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “That’s what we’ve been calling him all week. Just seeing him run around our defense in the SEC Championship game, you have to tighten up.” Young could do no wrong against the Georgia defense when the two teams met in December. He threw for 421 yards, scrambled for another 40 on his way to accounting for four touchdowns.

It was a stunning performance, especially considering how stingy the Georgia defense had been all season. The 24 points Alabama scored in the second quarter was more than Georgia gave up in the entire month of October. The Georgia defense had a bounce-back effort against Michigan, as the starting defense held the Wolverines to just 3 points while forcing three turnovers as well. But the group knows it will need to be sharper this time around against Young. “They did a lot of things good, they were able to execute in places we weren’t. He was able to extend plays. We had zero sets that game which was really uncharacteristic of us,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “They were able to execute at a higher level than we were that day.”