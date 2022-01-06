Todd Hartley earns praise for development of star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

Todd Monken wanted to make sure a different Todd on the Georgia staff got the proper recognition for the emergence of Brock Bowers this year. “He’s continued to develop – Coach Hartley deserves a lot of credit, one for recruiting him; two, for developing him,” Monken said on a Wednesday Zoom press conference. Hartley received additional recognition on Wednesday when Football Scoop named him the Tight Ends Coach of the Year. Hartley was hired onto the Georgia staff after the 2018 season and drastically elevated the position at Georgia. While Bowers is the brightest star in the room, Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick are also key contributors on this Georgia team.

The future also looks bright for the tight end room, with Hartley securing commitments from 2022 4-star tight end Oscar Delp and 2023 4-star tight end Pearce Spurlin. Both figure to build off what Bowers has done his season for Georgia. With the help of Hartley, Bowers shattered records in his freshman season. The Napa, Calif., native already has the school record for touchdown catches in a season with 12. His 52 receptions and 846 yards are the most of any player since Kirby Smart became head coach. “We’ve just tried to continually move him around, put him in position to make plays. He’s embraced that. He works awfully hard,” Monken said of Bowers. “He has a lot more to do with what we do in terms of how he works and how he prepares than I’ve had to do with his progression, and that’s just because of the way he’s wired.”