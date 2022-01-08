Stetson Bennett sums up national championship game perfectly: ‘You’re either the hero or the zero’

Intentional or not, Stetson Bennett sounded like Batman at the end of The Dark Knight when the Georgia quarterback spoke on Saturday. He knows he has to take the heat and frustrations that come with being the quarterback at Georgia. At the end of The Dark Knight, Chrisitan Bale’s Batman accepts responsibility for crimes he did not commit so that the city of Gotham can move forward. Bennett seems to often carry the burden of Georgia’s last seven losses to Alabama, with each being more painful than the next. Like Batman, he admits he can take the punishment doled out, whether in the press or by the fan base he was once a part of.

“It’s the nature of the beast. You’re the hero or the zero,” Bennett said. “I’m glad it was me instead of anybody else because I can handle it because I can just shut it off and tell people to go blah, blah. " Related: Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury report, practice news for 2022 National Championship Game Bennett has been the hero Georgia needed for much of the year. He’s thrown 27 touchdown passes to just 7 interceptions. He’s made big plays with both his arm and his legs. Against Michigan, he threw for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns in an emphatic win for the Bulldogs. It was the best performance of his career in what had been the biggest game of his career.

Of course, Bennett also knows his story will be defined by how he plays in this national championship game. Bennett grew up a Georgia fan and understands the magnitude of this moment for a program that has not won a national championship since 1980. That championship predates the flip phone Bennett carries around. Unlike Batman, Bennett has eschewed the latest technology in order to help himself. “I had a bunch of school coming up the next semester, I had football, I was, like, I spend, whatever, an hour on my smartphone a day doing what,” Bennett said. “Doing nothing, nothing that’s going to help me. I don’t even remember what I did. I’ve thought about it before. I’ve thought about it for years. And I was like, well, I’ve got all this stuff to do, all this important stuff. Let’s try not to let anything get in the way of that focus and just go get a flip phone.”