WATCH: 4 bold predictions for Georgia football in the 2022 National Championship Game
Georgia football takes on Alabama on Monday in Indianapolis. It will be the second time these two have met, with Alabama beating Georgia 41-24 the first time around.
If the Bulldogs are to earn a win this time, they’ll need some of the more talented players to step up and make big plays. The types of plays they didn’t make the first time.
Below are four bold predictions on the National Championship Game between Georgia football and Alabama.
Jeff Sentell: Three combined touchdowns from George Pickens and Brock Bowers
The why: You need your best players to make plays in the red zone in this game. Alabama will try and limit what these two talented pass catchers can do, but the ability of Bowers and Pickens will prevail for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley: Nolan Smith gets 2.0 sacks
The why: This fits as bold seeing as how Georgia didn’t sack Bryce Young once this season and the junior outside linebacker has 2.5 sacks this season. But Smith has been at his best in Georgia’s biggest wins this season against Florida and Michigan. Smith made his feelings on this game clear and perhaps he’ll have some tears of joy after this performance.
Mike Griffith: Stetson Bennett finishes with 50 rushing yards
The why: We’ve heard Smart speak many times about the scrambling ability of Bennett and how that makes a difference in this offense. It’s time to see it against this Alabama time. There’s no more games after this and Georgia needs Bennett to put it all on the line for his team in this game.
Brandon Adams: Nick Saban takes credit for what Kirby Smart has built
The why: Georgia is going to get the better of Alabama. When that happens, Saban will be overly-congratulatory towards Smart and in his press conference afterward will try and take credit for helping Smart get to the top of the profession.
Sentell, Riley, Griffith and Adams breakdown not just their bold predictions but the entire 2022 National Championship Game as a whole.
4 bold predictions for Georgia football in the 2022 National Championship Game
Among the other topics discussed on the show.
- What will be different this time around for Georgia?
- How does Georgia exploit this Alabama defense?
- What kind of impact does James Cook need to have?
- Whose legacy benefits the most from a win?
- What would a win mean for Kirby Smart?
- What aspect of this game isn’t being talked about enough?
Cover 4 Live airs on Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the show on DawgNation.com.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Why will things be any different in the rematch with Alabama?
- Stetson Bennett tops list of Georgia football X-factors in CFP Championship Game against Alabama
- Todd Hartley earns praise for development of star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
- With no John Metchie, Georgia defense can’t let Jameson Williams beat them again
- Earnest Greene III: All-American OT prospect previews his upcoming decision
- Tim Tebow explains how Stetson Bennett can lead UGA to championship
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: What’s the big weakness for Alabama the Bulldogs must exploit?
- Georgia OC Todd Monken: Alabama ‘will get our best,’ unfazed by past performances
UGA News
- WATCH: 4 bold predictions for Georgia football in the 2022 National Championship Game
- Georgia football podcast: Tim Tebow explains how Stetson Bennett can lead UGA to championship
- Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shares 3 keys to victory vs. Alabama
- Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off swagger in win vs. Michigan
- The latest DawgNation Daily episodes, and some some brief thoughts on UGA’s COVID issues