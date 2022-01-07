WATCH: 4 bold predictions for Georgia football in the 2022 National Championship Game

Georgia football takes on Alabama on Monday in Indianapolis. It will be the second time these two have met, with Alabama beating Georgia 41-24 the first time around. If the Bulldogs are to earn a win this time, they’ll need some of the more talented players to step up and make big plays. The types of plays they didn’t make the first time.

Below are four bold predictions on the National Championship Game between Georgia football and Alabama. Jeff Sentell: Three combined touchdowns from George Pickens and Brock Bowers The why: You need your best players to make plays in the red zone in this game. Alabama will try and limit what these two talented pass catchers can do, but the ability of Bowers and Pickens will prevail for the Bulldogs. Connor Riley: Nolan Smith gets 2.0 sacks The why: This fits as bold seeing as how Georgia didn’t sack Bryce Young once this season and the junior outside linebacker has 2.5 sacks this season. But Smith has been at his best in Georgia’s biggest wins this season against Florida and Michigan. Smith made his feelings on this game clear and perhaps he’ll have some tears of joy after this performance. Mike Griffith: Stetson Bennett finishes with 50 rushing yards

The why: We’ve heard Smart speak many times about the scrambling ability of Bennett and how that makes a difference in this offense. It’s time to see it against this Alabama time. There’s no more games after this and Georgia needs Bennett to put it all on the line for his team in this game. Brandon Adams: Nick Saban takes credit for what Kirby Smart has built The why: Georgia is going to get the better of Alabama. When that happens, Saban will be overly-congratulatory towards Smart and in his press conference afterward will try and take credit for helping Smart get to the top of the profession. Sentell, Riley, Griffith and Adams breakdown not just their bold predictions but the entire 2022 National Championship Game as a whole. 4 bold predictions for Georgia football in the 2022 National Championship Game

UGA News