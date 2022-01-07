Cover 4 on Georgia football: Why will things be any different in the rematch with Alabama?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com. That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Georgia 2022 signees Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykell Williams have gotten off the ball this week at the All-American Bowl practices out in San Antonio.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Why will things be different in the rematch with Alabama? Brandon Adams: The dominant win vs. Michigan Why: “Fans shouldn’t disregard what happened in the Orange Bowl. Michigan had a great season – including earning a win against arch-nemesis Ohio State – but the Wolverines were totally overmatched against Georgia. Seeing the Bulldogs win so convincingly ought to raise the confidence level about what’s possible against Alabama.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Talent Why: “Georgia likely has between 11 and 13 players off this team that will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Cream rises to the top.”