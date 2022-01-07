Brock Bowers-Georgia football-UGA football
Brock Bowers gets loose against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Why will things be any different in the rematch with Alabama?

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Why will things be different in the rematch with Alabama?

Brandon Adams: The dominant win vs. Michigan

Why: “Fans shouldn’t disregard what happened in the Orange Bowl. Michigan had a great season – including earning a win against arch-nemesis Ohio State – but the Wolverines were totally overmatched against Georgia. Seeing the Bulldogs win so convincingly ought to raise the confidence level about what’s possible against Alabama.”

Georgia junior defensive end Travon Walker comes in hard off the edge against Michigan in The Orange Bowl on December 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Mike Griffith: Talent

Why: “Georgia likely has between 11 and 13 players off this team that will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Cream rises to the top.

120421 Atlanta: Alabama running back Trey Sanders catches a pass across the middle between Georgia defenders linebacker Nakobe Dean (right) and defensive back Christopher Smith (left) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Connor Riley: The defensive gameplan

Why: “It cannot possibly be as bad as it was the last time. Play more man coverage and do a better job of winning against the Alabama offensive line and there’s a recipe for a win.”

120421 Atlanta: Georgia defensive backs Kelee Ringo (left) and Lewis Cine (right) sandwich Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley who is able to hold on for the reception in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Jeff Sentell: Georgia has the better overall football team and some odds

Why: “Bryce Young was magical in the last meeting. He filled that box score full of Heisman moments. There’s something here that says a Georgia team that is chock-full of more experienced players does a significantly better job this time on defense. Kirby Smart has lost all five of his meetings with Alabama in his time as the Georgia coach. This is the best overall team and the best chance the Bulldogs finally have to take down the program that not only resides on the mountaintop it is that mountain.”

Jermaine Burton hauls in a long touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett IV at The Orange Bowl against Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

