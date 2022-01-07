Cover 4 on Georgia football: Why will things be any different in the rematch with Alabama?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com.
That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Georgia 2022 signees Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykell Williams have gotten off the ball this week at the All-American Bowl practices out in San Antonio.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Why will things be different in the rematch with Alabama?
Brandon Adams: The dominant win vs. Michigan
Why: “Fans shouldn’t disregard what happened in the Orange Bowl. Michigan had a great season – including earning a win against arch-nemesis Ohio State – but the Wolverines were totally overmatched against Georgia. Seeing the Bulldogs win so convincingly ought to raise the confidence level about what’s possible against Alabama.”
Mike Griffith: Talent
Why: “Georgia likely has between 11 and 13 players off this team that will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Cream rises to the top.”
Connor Riley: The defensive gameplan
Why: “It cannot possibly be as bad as it was the last time. Play more man coverage and do a better job of winning against the Alabama offensive line and there’s a recipe for a win.”
Jeff Sentell: Georgia has the better overall football team and some odds
Why: “Bryce Young was magical in the last meeting. He filled that box score full of Heisman moments. There’s something here that says a Georgia team that is chock-full of more experienced players does a significantly better job this time on defense. Kirby Smart has lost all five of his meetings with Alabama in his time as the Georgia coach. This is the best overall team and the best chance the Bulldogs finally have to take down the program that not only resides on the mountaintop it is that mountain.”
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
COVER 4 on DAWGNATION
(check on the recent reads and views on DawgNation.com)
- What is Alabama’s biggest weakness heading into the national championship game?
- WATCH: QB questions loom as Georgia football looks toward Michigan
- Would an undefeated Alabama still be ranked ahead of UGA heading into the SEC Championship?
- WATCH: DawgNation discusses the impact of this year’s senior class on the 12-0 season
- WATCH: Georgia football continues to make life miserable for Florida on the recruiting trail
- WATCH: 3 things to watch for in the Georgia-Missouri game
- WATCH: What Georgia should and will do at quarterback against Florida