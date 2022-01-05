Alabama OC Bill O’Brien on Georgia defensive pressure: ‘They have the players that can make it happen’

Dan Lanning knows something has to change with the Georgia pass rush. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien expects something different when the two teams play on Monday night. And he knows Alabama’s offensive line is going to have to play even better than it did the first time around. “It’s a tremendous challenge. Coach Smart, Coach Lanning, Coach Muschamp, those guys are at the top of their game when it comes to defensive coaching,” O’Brien told reporters via Zoom. “And then they have the players that can make it happen. So we’ve got a big challenge. We’re excited about it.”

The Bulldogs finished the game with zero sacks, though O'Brien saw Georgia get a number of pressures. That's where the elusiveness of Bryce Young became a big factor. It's an elite trait of his, one of many that gave Georgia problems. "I think Bryce does a really good job of understanding and processing," O'Brien said. "But it's a whole different ball game on Monday night."

While the Alabama offensive line shined in a way it had not all season in the SEC championship game, this group once again faces questions entering the national championship game. Starting right guard Emil Ekiyor and starting right tackle Chris Owens both left Alabama’s win over Cincinnati with injuries. Their status for Monday’s game is unknown at this point. JC Latham replaced Ekayor at guard and Amari Kight came in at right tackle. “The depth that we have, the younger guys, how locked in they are,” Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal said. “I believe they really have a next-man-up mentality. All of our guys prepare as if they’re starters. When their name or number is called, they’re ready.”